There was cause for a double celebration for Chester FC Women at the weekend as they booked a spot in their first ever cup final and also secured the league title.

In the Cheshire Women’s League Challenge Cup on Sunday, Dean Vian’s side claimed an extra time success in the semi-final against West Kirby Ladies at Marine Park.

Katie Priest and Rachel Lever netted for Chester before captain Lauren Stringer bagged the winner to seal a memorable success and book a pace in the final.

And to cap a phenomenal weekend for the side, results elsewhere in the Cheshire Women’s and Youth Football League saw them confirmed as champions, ahead of second placed Wythenshawe Amateurs.

Manager Vian took to social media to praise the work of his players in securing silverware and giving them chance of winning even more.

Vian posted: “It hasn’t really sunk in yet, cup finalists and league winners all in the same day.

“I’m so lucky to work with such a talented bunch of players but most importantly fantastic human beings.

“A big thank you to the Chester FC Community Trust for their continued support and to our sponsors MBNA because without either of them none of it would be possible.”

Chester are next in action when they play host to Wythenshawe Amateurs on Sunday (2pm) at Ellesmere Port Sports Village.