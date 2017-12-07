Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ross Thorpe believes the addition of Crewe Alexandra striker Daniel Udoh will offer something different to the Chester FC forward line.

The 21-year-old has sealed a one-month loan deal from the League Two side and is likely to be part of the Blues squad for the crucial six-pointer with Solihull Moors on Saturday (3pm).

Udoh, who has 15 senior appearances for the Alex in League One and Two since joining them last year from Ilkeston for an undisclosed fee, has been on loan at Evo-Stik side Halesowen Town in recent months, where he found himself among the goals and was key in them pulling away from the foot of the table.

And with the deal to bring Udoh to the Swansway Chester Stadium, Blues assistant manager Thorpe and boss Marcus Bignot are delighted with the capture, which has been funded through the club’s Squad Builder.

“It’s pleasing to get him in. He has met the group today, trained and done well,” said Thorpe.

“With Harry (White) and Jordan (Archer) still not fully fit it is another good body to have in the building.

“He is different to what we have got. When we are profiling players it is what do they offer in comparison to what we have already got and what do they do different.

“He has got a lot of good traits. Crewe bought him a couple of years ago from Ilkeston and he is highly thought of there.

“He’s been out on loan at Halesowen and he got eight or nine goals, so he is coming into the group in confidence in terms of the goals he has got for them down there. Being from down that neck of the woods the goals he has got for them have taken them away from the relegation area they were in.”

Udoh’s arrival could be further boosted by the return of popular Grimsby Town loanee Reece Hall-Johnson.

The 22-year-old right back has been sidelined since November 8 after picking up a hamstring injury in the 1-0 loss to Wrexham but has made a speedy recovery and could come into contention for this weekend.

Said Thorpe: “Reece offers something different to what we have got in wide areas. He has energy and desire but also has quality. When you get someone like that fit and back training it lifts the whole group.”