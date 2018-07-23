Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bernard Morley says winger Dan Mooney looked 'a cut above' for Chester FC in their weekend 1-0 pre-season friendly defeat to League Two side Bury .

The winger, on loan from League One outfit Fleetwood Town, initially until January, put in an impressive display for the Blues against the Shakers at the weekend, providing Morley and Anthony Johnson's side with their best attacking outlet.

Much of Chester's best play in the final third came through Mooney, who came close to getting himself on the scoresheet at the end of the first half.

The 19-year-old Welshman's talents are of no surprise to the Blues bosses who watched the winger in action for Ashton United last season while on loan at Hurst Cross where he played alongside fellow new Chester signings John Pritchard and Dominic Smalley.

And while Morley and Johnson aren't ones for singling out players for praise, Morley conceded that Mooney had caught the eye against the Shakers.

"Exceptions wise we don't like to point people out but he worked in between the lines of defenders and midfielders today, he was picking the ball up and getting on the half turn and to be fair he looked a cut above at times and looked like he should be playing for Bury and not Chester. No disrespect to us but they are the professionals and I think he looked the part.

"We have got him on loan from Fleetwood which we don't really want to do, we don't want to do loans because if you start getting performances like that they will be knocking on the door saying they want to take him back.

"He got himself in good areas of the pitch and was always looking for that glorious shot but we have just got to get scrappy and get shots off."

Chester are back in action tomorrow night when League Two side Morecambe, who have ex-Chester City winger Kevin Ellison in their ranks, pay a visit to the Swansway Chester Stadium (7.45pm).