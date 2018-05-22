Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

By his own admission, Craig Mahon wasn't able to hit the standards he and the Chester FC fans expect of him last season.

The 2017/18 National League campaign was one to forget for all associated with the Blues, with relegation to the National League North deservedly coming their way.

For Mahon, who became reformed Chester's record appearance holder back in September , it was one of personal struggle, with injury, time on the sidelines and a loss of form preventing him from making the kind of impact that he has become known for.

But the 28-year-old Irishman, who first joined he club back in the summer of 2013, has another year left on his contract at Chester and says that he can't wait to get going again following the appointment of new joint-managers Bernard Morley and Anthony Johnson.

"It was tough for the club on the whole and for me personally last year," said Mahon.

(Image: Terry Marland)

"To see the club relegated, a club where I have spent five years of my career, was tough. But we deserved what we got at the end of the day as we just weren't good enough throughout the season.

"I had time out because of injury and then there were occasions where I fell out of favour. But when I was given the chance I wasn't able to make the impact that I know I can. It was a difficult situation.

"But that season has gone now, we can draw a line under it and make a bit of a clean break."

And Mahon believes that the appointment of Morley and Johnson, who won the National League North title last month with Salford City before parting ways with the Ammies a fortnight ago, will give the club a lift.

He has already had positive dialogue.

"I spoke to the gaffer, Bernard, on Friday and we had a really good chat," said Mahon, who has made 183 appearances in all competitions for Chester since signing from Vauxhall Motors.

(Image: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

"It was a really positive conversation and he had me ready to get back to it at the end of it and I felt like I had a new lease of life. He laid out what both gaffers want from the season to come and what their goals are. I want to be a part of those plans and I felt really positive about the future after I has spoken to him.

"It feels like a fresh start if I'm honest. A lot of lads won't be here next season and we are going to see a lot of new faces coming in.

"I watched the 'Class of 92' documentary and I respected how they went about things. Their track record as managers speaks for itself and they are winners and I think they will be the perfect people to instill that mentality into the football club.

"They had a decent budget at Salford but they had been successful before that. It doesn't matter how big your budget is, if you don't sign the right players and get those players to play for you then you have got no chance. All those players that they had played for the managers and the club and they got their rewards for that."

Morley and Johnson will be looking to move Chester part-time next season in a bid to attract a higher calibre of player to get the most of a limited budget.

And Mahon doesn't believe that will prove an obstacle.

"It was tough for me when we went full-time as I struggled to commit to the extra day because of my job at Wigan," he said.

"I was still doing the three days and I was able to move around things to make the Friday session but it wasn't ideal.

"But going back to part-time is probably the best way forward for the football club next season and will allow them to sign a different type of player, the type of player that can make a difference in the National League North.

"Teams have won the league training two or three nights a week before now and teams will do it again. I can't wait to get back in and get started again. I think it will be an exciting season."