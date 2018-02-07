Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hartlepool United must find £48,000 to pay an outstanding tax bill or face being wound up at a court hearing on March 21.

A winding-up petition was issued for £48,000 on February 1 and Hartlepool are due in the Companies Court to answer the case next month.

Should the monies not be forthcoming and the winding up order served then an official receiver will be placed in charge of turning the club's assets into cash to pay their creditors.

It is the fourth winding-up petition to be faced by the club, who were relegated from the Football League last season, in the past 18 months.

Administration would bring with it a 10-point deduction this season should it take place before the fourth Thursday in March.

Pools are currently in 18th position in the National League on 34 points - seven above third from bottom Chester FC .

Hartlepool were put up for sale in December and fans and the wider community rallied to help them raise funds in order to pay outstanding bills and players' and staff wages, with the club reportedly having to find as much as £200,000.