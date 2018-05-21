Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bernard Morley has started the process of speaking to Chester FC players with regards to their individual futures.

Morley and Anthony Johnson were appointed joint-managers of the Blues last week , both signing two-year deals at the Swansway Chester Stadium following their shock departure from Salford City a fortnight ago.

The duo, who led Salford to the National League North title a month ago, have a tough task to get the Blues ready for next season's tilt at the league they have just won.

Chester have a tight budget for next season and Morley and Johnson have made their feelings know to the board that the direction the club should take, at least for next season, is the part-time route.

And while Johnson is on a family holiday for another week, Morley is in the process of speaking to current players as well as prospective new additions, with the retained list to be announced ahead of the June 1 deadline.

"I've spoken to some players already, including those contracted for next season, and there are others who I'll be speaking to over the coming days to see where they are at," said Morley.

"We are speaking to agents and players but we don't want to be diving into signings and committing until we know exactly where we are with the budget."

Key to that will be ensuring that Ross Hannah and Kingsley James are moved on to pastures new.

The duo both have a year left on full-time deals with the Blues and are the highest earners at the football club. And with the budget set to be tight and a move to part-time football preferred by Morley and Johnson, the club need to find suitors for the pair.

Part-time football is something that Morley and Johnson believe is key to their ambitions for next season.

"We'll get nowhere trying to get a squad of full-time lads with the budget we have but moving part-time would allow us to put together a more competitive squad next season," said Morley.

"It's a tough league and you need real competitors. It will be tough but me and Jonno are ambitious and we know what the circumstances are and we have said what we think is achievable. We just want to get people watching some winning football again and enjoy coming down to the ground on a Saturday.

"We're speaking to players every day and we have a list of players we would like. There can be a tendency to panic when you see other clubs signing players but there are hundreds of players out there and we know plenty who would do a job for us and help us to achieve what we want to. We're just having to be patient at the moment."