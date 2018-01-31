Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A team of All-Stars is coming to the Swansway Chester Stadium on Thursday, February 15, to take on a Chester FC select side managed by former manager Neil Young.

Broadcaster, journalist and supporter of Chester's fan-owned cause since day one, Colin Murray, Chester-born former Liverpool and England striker Michael Owen and Blues fan and CFU director Jeff Banks, came up with the idea as a way to relieve the club of their current financial shortfall, without having to ask fans for a hand out.

Owen and Murray will be joined by the likes of former Manchester United and Newcastle United winger Keith Gillespie.

Already ‘contracted’ are the likes of Maik Taylor, Perry Groves, Trevor Sinclair, Danny Higginbotham and Chris Iwelumo, with many more to be added.

Murray said, “I wanted to help assemble a team of ex-professionals that I respected and admired, but when they all said ‘no’ I ended up with this lot.”

Michael Owen, who was described by Murray as a “driving force” behind making this game happen at the shortest of notice, said, “I was born in Chester and brought up listening to my dad’s stories about the “glory days” from his playing time at Chester FC including that run to the semi-final of the League Cup.

“It’s so important that we do what we can to help them. We can’t lose this club again.”

Chester are going through some rough times at the moment, but Murray hopes just one fun night at the Swansway can go a long way, if not all the way, to fixing this.

“Before even thinking of this game, I talked in detail about Chester’s current situation. Yes, mistakes have made, and yes, it’s a little grim at the moment, but it’s unlike previous dark days. Wrongs are being made right and it’s just about making it to June.”

Tickets for the fundraising event go on sale via the Chester FC website today and tickets will also be available to purchase from the Ticket Office at the Swansway Chester Stadium, Tel 01244 371376.