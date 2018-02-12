Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kevin Ratcliffe will return to the Deva dugout this week to manage Colin Murray's 'All-Star' side against a Chester FC legends team.

The game has been organised to raise funds for the cash-strapped Blues, who last month revealed they needed £50,000 in the short term in order to remain in business .

Since the revelations at a City Fans United meeting the club's supporters and the wider football community have rallied around the Blues and over £45,000 has now been raised, although the drive to raise more continues as the club bid to secure their longer term future.

Broadcaster Murray, a supporter of the Blues cause since their reformation back in 2010, drafted in ex-England and Liverpool striker Michael Owen after the game was announced and has now completed his line up.

And with three-time title winner with Chester, Neil Young, managing the Blues' select side, another ex-Deva boss will be back in the dugout after Ratcliffe, who managed Chester from 1995 to 1999, taking over the 'All-Star' team.

And here is the squad he has assembled.

Maik Taylor

Has won the First and Second Division titles and was a Championship runner up. Birmingham City stalwart and, at 46, still a top keeper. Currently working as Northern Ireland’s goalkeeping coach.

Andy Griffin

Knows what it’s like to play in a Chester shirt but is known best for his spells at Stoke and Newcastle, including an FA Cup final appearance with the latter. A former England U18 and U21 international.

Chris Iwelumo

This striker has had spells at, among others, Wolves, Stoke, Watford and Burnley. Finished his career with Chester and went on to return as assistant manager.

(Image: Ian Cooper)

Danny Higginbotham

Started his career at Manchester United before playing for various top level clubs. He won ‘player of the year’ at both Derby County and Stoke City. Has also pulled on the Chester FC blue and white.

Danny Webber

Another student of Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United, Danny scored goals for Watford, Sheffield United and Portsmouth, amongst others, and two years ago was playing at Salford City.

David Thompson

A product of the Liverpool youth set up, Thompson played in red over fifty times before establishing himself at Coventry City and Blackburn Rovers.

Eddie Bishop

A Blues hero in the 1990s, Bishop will be back gracing the hallowed Deva turf.

Keith Gillespie

Another Manchester United youngster who went on to star with Newcastle United and Blackburn Rovers, winning the League Cup with the latter.

Michael Owen

A Chester native whose dad Terry proudly played for Chester in the seventies. Liverpool, Real Madrid, Newcastle and Manchester United are among the former England striker's ex-clubs.

Neil Mellor

Former Liverpool, West Ham United and Preston North End striker, now 35. Scored one and set one up in Liverpool’s famous European night against Olympiacos.

Paddy McCourt

‘The Derry Pele’! At 34, our youth player! Former Celtic, Rochdale and Derry City player. A scorer of great goals. Still plays today at Finn Harps.

Perry Groves

We all dream of a team of Perry Groves! Well, we used to! An Arsenal cult hero and was named as a Chester player for a year along with Pat Nevin for the 2010-11 season although never played.

Richie Partridge

The former Chester winger is now a physiotherapist and will be looking to create some wing wizardry.

Michelle Owen

TV and radio presenter and part of the Sky Soccer Saturday team, she was keen to get involved and it the All-Stars secret weapon.

Justin Madders

Ellesmere Port & Neston Labour MP and a keen footballer. Said he’ll play anywhere apart from the right wing.

Sonny Pike

English football’s ultimate enigma. Signed at seven for Ajax, compared to Maradona, but quit the game before his senior career even began.

(Image: Tim Whitby/Getty Images)

Colin Murray

By his own admission 'terrible at football'.

Tickets are priced at £10 for adults and £5 for under 16s, and are available at the Chester FC Ticket Office at the Swansway Chester Stadium between the hours of 10am-4pm Monday to Thursday this week on 01244 371376. It is also pay on the night at the turnstiles.