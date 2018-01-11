Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

City Fans United (CFU), the supporters group that owns Chester FC, have issued a statement to Blues supporters.

After coming in for criticism from some sections of the fanbase, the CFU convened on Monday for a meeting between current and former board members, previous 'key volunteers' and CEO Mark Maguire to open dialogue about the best way to move to football club forward.

Former CFU chairman Simon Olorenshaw penned an open letter in the Chronicle last month in a call for unity and to offer his assistance to the board. He was present at Monday's meeting.

Here is the full CFU statement

"The CFU Board wish to provide the following statement to all members, supporters, volunteers, stakeholders and friends of Chester FC.

"The Board of City Fans United is aware of the concerns currently being expressed across the CFU Membership and the wider fan-base regarding the direction of the Club both on and off the field of play. We want to assure everybody that we are listening and that we intend to act to address these concerns and that your club needs your passion, support and help in assisting us to do this.

"We also understand that when the prolonged period of results on the pitch are not going as we either hoped or planned, this has led to a decline of the ‘feel-good’ factor we enjoyed in the early days after our reformation. We have also seen our attendances drop considerably.

"We know we need to recapture this and concentrate our efforts and ethos back onto community and fan engagement. Improved communication from us as a Board will be key to this.

"On Monday night, we organised an informal consultation meeting with ex-board members, previous key volunteers, Community Trust colleagues and our CEO to assess and address the current issues surrounding the club and to work with us to produce and deliver a strategy to help improve the club’s fortunes.

"As an outcome of this honest, frank but positive meeting, we will be setting-up a number of working groups and asking for fan involvement in these to take our plans forward. You, the volunteers and fans of this club are its greatest asset and our club needs your support now more than ever.

"The main message is, however: The fight is on to avoid relegation and address the impact of reduced gates on our finances and budget projections. We have 18 league games left, 10 of which are at home and we all need to be behind the team as we grind our way out of relegation: The club needs its 12 man.

"As we launch new initiatives, we ask you support them with vigour and as the lads battle on the pitch, we urge you all to get to each and every home game and to bring a friend or two (or ten) to boost our support and cheer them to victory.

"This club is precious. This club is ours. Together WE are Chester FC and WE can do this!!

"CTID COYB Our City, Our Community, Our Club (Always)."