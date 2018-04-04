Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The board of City Fans United (CFU), the supporters group that owns Chester FC , have expressed their surprise and disappointment at the resignations of chairman Simon Olorenshaw and director Mark Howell on Monday night .

Chester are in turmoil both on and off the pitch and fans of the beleaguered National League side have called for answers and clarity following Monday's resignations from the board, which were followed by that of former boss Neil Young from his advisory capacity .

Olorenshaw stepped down from his position as chairman owing to differences with the 'majority' of the current board over the strategy moving forward, while Howell stepped away following criticism of director and lead of the football working group, Calvin Hughes.

In a statement made today following a board meeting at the Swansway Chester Stadium last night, the CFU said: "The board of City Fans United are both surprised and disappointed at the recent resignations of Simon Olorenshaw and Mark Howell.

"In Simon Olorenshaw’s statement, he referred to the fact that his views differ dramatically from the majority of the current board. We do not recognise this as an accurate reflection of recent events, and as such efforts were made to ascertain the substance of any perceived differences, unfortunately Simon Olorenshaw declined the offer.

"Mark Howell decided to stand down due to a perceived lack of board support for Calvin Hughes following offensive Twitter postings over the weekend, for which we requested and have now received an apology; We have further requested a full retraction of the original comments made. The board are fully supportive of Calvin in his role as Director and lead of the Football Working Group who in recent weeks have been working hard to significantly reduce on going financial liabilities in the playing squad.

"There have been a number of positives happening over recent months, including the fantastic fundraising, increase in City Fans United membership, development of a draft strategy and improving commercial relationships.

"The City Fans United board are united and wholly focussed, and together with the working groups are committed to delivering the immediate and long term future of Chester Football Club under fan ownership. We ask that all fans continue with the great support that has been especially demonstrated over recent weeks. We are not out of the woods yet but together we can ensure the survival of our football club through these difficult times."

The statement is not likely to go far enough with many disenfranchised fans of the club and does not address the calls for transparency and clarity about what has gone on and what the detailed plan is moving forward.

Fans will have the chance to challenge the current board when the members of the CFU meet on Wednesday, April 18 (7.30pm start) at St Theresa's Social Club in Blacon.