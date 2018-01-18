Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester & District Sunday League

Travellers Rest pulled off a shock 1-0 win at Chester & District Sunday League Section B high flyers Handbridge Lions.

The respective goalkeepers were the stars of the show in the first half as they ensured the game remained goalless going into the break.

Handbridge were reduced to 10 men after the restart and basement boys Travellers made the most of their numerical advantage to score an 88th-minute winner through Aiden Bowles.

Sion Williams set Upton Youth Centre on their way to a 3-1 victory at Dee Rangers.

Williams scored twice inside the first 10 minutes before Tom Harries struck late on to seal the points after Nathan Hickson had given Dee hope.

A second-half brace from Daz Brocklehurst earned Holdi a 2-0 triumph at AFC Tattenhall.

Tony Wedge and Joe Jeffs were on target for Vauxhall SC in their 2-0 success at home to Tarvin Rex.

Westminster closed the gap on Concorde Trophies Section A leaders Spital Vaults with a 4-1 win at FC Blacon.

Phill Coffin (2), Luke Edwards and Carl Frost did the damage.

The Cat moved up to third after Cheney Lloyd (2), Jamie Easton (2), Lee McTigue and Jack Hill fired them to a 6-0 victory at home to St Theresa’s.

Goals from Warren Roberts and Sam Henry were not enough to stop Waggon & Horses from losing their Cheshire FA Sunday Cup quarter-final 5-2 at home to Offerton Green.

CDS Flooring Studio are through to the Wirral Distract FA Sunday Junior Cup semi-finals after winning 3-0 at home to Wirral Radio.

But Castrol SC are out after losing 4-3 at Eastham Rangers in spite of strikes from Ryan Aslatt, Tom Douglas and Neil Ashcroft.

Chester & Wirral League

Newton Athletic are now just four points off pole position in the Chester & Wirral League Queensferry Sports Premier Division.

The fifth-placed Doves cut the gap after they won a hard-fought game at home to Helsby 5-3 and leaders Higher Bebington Kelma (Steve Dawson 2, Kerry Mahon) suffered a shock 4-3 loss at Ellesmere Port FC (Graham Davidson 2, John Britton, Mark Jones).

Man-of-the-match Ben Woodman (3), Dan Christian and Dan Eaton fired Newton to victory after Helsby twice took the lead in the first half thanks to Jay Bolton (2) and Steve Jackson.

Connor Doyle hit a 20-yard screamer and Paul Butler (2), Pete Barnett (2) and Liam Brennan were also on target as third-placed Sutton Athletic won 6-2 at Ellesmere Port Town A to move within a point of Bebington.

(Image: Bryn Jackson Photography)

Cestrian Alex (Adam Crimes 2, Matty Gilmore) drew their big Olympic Trophies Division One game at home to table-topping Clubbies AFC (Liam McGovern 3) 3-3.

Second-placed St Saviours (Jack Sheppard 6, Joe Burns 2, Liam Bishop, Lloyd, Drysdale) are now just one point behind Clubbies after winning 10-2 at FC Uber.

There were victories for Elton Athletic (Adam Brawn, Aaron Brabander), 2-1 at home to Helsby Reserves (Adam Newbolt), and Hoole Rangers (Harry Hornsby, Pete Wheeler), 2-0 at home to Chester Nomads 3rds.

Upton Bears Paw (Jonny Stone 2, Marc Legge, Chris Larson) made it nine wins from 10 in Link Up Division Two by edging their way to a 4-2 success at home to Rockville.

But they remain nine points behind Ellesmere Port FC Reserves (Josh Forster 3, Lewis Fearon 2, Danny Hale) after the pacesetters made it 12 triumphs on the trot with a 6-2 success at home to Rossmore Rangers.

Third-placed Malpas Reserves (Rob Martin 3, Lee Parry, Luke Hughes, Chris Ingell) won 6-2 at home to FC Duddon United (Stu Johnson, Sam Jones) while in-form Hoole Youth (Karl Rixham 2, Taylor Owen 2) moved up to fourth with a 4-0 win at home to Eastham Athletic.

(Image: Bryn Jackson Photography)

Crossway (Jase Day) lost 2-1 at Orange Athletic (Iain Thomas 2).

Meanwhile, he Chester & Wirral League’s run in the FA Inter-League Cup came to an end on Saturday when they lost their rearranged last-16 tie to York League at Harrogate Town.

The York League scored four goals in the last five minutes to run out comfortable 8-1 winners.

But the Chester & Wirral League did not disgrace themselves against their ruthless opponents.

West Cheshire League

Upton AA and Chester Nomads made a return to winning ways in West Cheshire League Division One on Saturday.

Upton bounced back from their 2-0 loss at Mallaby one week earlier with a thrilling 5-3 victory at home to Heswall. Lee Guirado (2), Joe Ormerod, Ste Rowlands and Chris Melia got the goals for Todd Reid’s eighth-placed side.

Nomads marked their first match of 2018 with their first win since October with a 3-0 triumph at home to West Kirby.

Sam Manton, Joe Imlach and James McIntosh shared the strikes for 13th-placed Nomads.

Luke Blondel hit a hat-trick and Chris Kennedy, Dean Jones and Joe Foster were also on target as Neston Nomads maintained their one-point lead at the top with a 6-1 success at basement boys Mallaby.

A Ryan Nightingale goal earned fourth-placed Vauxhall Motors a 1-1 draw at Ashville.

In Division Two, promotion-pushing Ellesmere Port Town (Mike Bebb, Louie Gorman, Matty Scott, Josh Lyth (pen), Jamie Easton) were 5-0 winners at Heswall Reserves, while midfield powerhourse Sean Weaver bagged a brace for Capenhurst Villa in their 2-1 victory at Willaston (Danny Miles).

Chester Nomads Reserves (Sandro Maletta, Dan Riley) drew 2-2 at Neston Nomads Reserves (Luke Hall, Jack Reed) in Division Three.

There were defeats for Capenhurst Villa, 1-0 at home to Poulton Royal, and Ellesmere Port Town Reserves, 6-0 at home to Mersey Royal.

Cheshire League

Malpas moved within four points of top spot in the Cheshire League Premier Division with a thumping 5-0 victory at Altrincham Reserves on Saturday.

The prolific Alex Hughes hit a hat-trick to take over as the top-flight’s top scorer with 17 goals to his name.

Rich Sadler and Dan Lloyd also got in on the act for fourth-placed Malpas, who have now won five of their last six league matches.

Deva Athletic, in contrast, are in poor form.

They slipped to a fifth straight Division One defeat in going down 7-2 at new leaders Pilkington.

Tarporley Victoria lost 2-0 at home to Moore United in Division Two.

Chester & Wirral League

Capenhurst Villa and Neston Nomads are through to the semi-finals of the Doug Johnson Vets Trophy following 6-0 home successes.

Anthony Ashton, Dean Barlow, Carl Ngiam, Gordon McLoud, Phillip Strap and Allan Williams did the damage for Cape against Frodsham Park while Trevor Warsley (3), Paul Davies, Andy Smith and James Thompson were the Neston scorers against Mersey Royal.

Blacon Youth conceded their scheduled tie at home to Avenue.

The previous night signalled the launch of the league's fourth flexi division with the first matches being played in the Friday Night 11s (Woodchurch).

Wirral Allstars (Ryan Coles 2, Steve Ryan) beat AC Hoylake (Phil Spears) 3-1 while Wasps (James Thomas 3, Steve Mottram) were 4-1 winners over Tipographic (Alan Craze).

Over in Ellesmere Port, there were victories for FC River (John Hesketh 2), 2-0 against M&S Bank, Travs (Rob Shenton 2, Sam Lloyd 2), 4-1 against North West Brom (Jack Wilkinson), and Ashton Phoenix, 7-0 against Chester Lions.

Earlier in the week Hoole Youth won 4-0 against M&S Bank in the Monday Night 11s (Chester).

Over in Ellesmere Port, Billbeckers (Mike Roberts 4, Alex Major, Steve D'Arcy, Will Foster) beat Ship Argyle 7-0 while Wirral United (Joe Skinner 2, Thomas Wellings, Josh Robertson) edged out West Kirby (Jack Darlington) 4-2.