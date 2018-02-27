Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire League

There was sad news before the weekend action kicked off with the news that Deva Athletic had resigned from the Cheshire League because of a lack of volunteers.

Deva joined the Chester & Wirral League in 2012 and were crowned Division Three champions in their first season.

The club’s rise continued the following year as it finished runners-up in Division Two to secure promotion.

A title-winning campaign in Division One followed in 2014-15 before Deva claimed a third-placed finish in the Premier Division in 2015-16.

Having gained FA Charter Standard Club status, Deva moved up the non-league ladder, to the Cheshire League, for the start of the 2016-17 season.

And the club, which was formerly known as Chester Teachers, made it five promotions on the run by securing second place in Division Two.

Deva relocated to Blacon High School’s new 3G pitch before the start of the current campaign and were mid-table in Division One at the time of their resignation.

Malpas, meanwhile, missed the chance to move into the top three of the Premier Division on Saturday as they went down 1-0 at Rylands.

Blacon Youth are up to fifth in Division Two after drawing a highly entertaining encounter at St Helens Town Reserves 4-4.

Sam Henry (2), Tom George and Harley Bennion were on target for Blacon, who dominated large parts of the contest despite having six first-team regulars missing.

Josh Griffiths stepped off the bench to earn Tarporley Victoria a 1-0 win at home to Buxton Reserves.

West Cheshire League

Upton AA bagged the bragging rights as they won their West Cheshire League Division One derby at home to Chester Nomads 1-0.

Ste Rowlands got the only goal of the game for Upton.

Vauxhall Motors (Josh Donnelly, Josh Brabin, Tom Davies) came from behind to win 3-2 at Mossley Hill Athletic to move into second above Neston Nomads, who were beaten 3-0 at Newton.

Vauxhall Motors Reserves booked their place in the Haworth and Gallagher Bowl final with a 5-3 penalty shoot-out success over Hale after the last-four tie finished 0-0 after extra-time.

Motors’ opponents in the showpiece will be Ashville Reserves after they beat Capenhurst Villa 5-0.

Ellesmere Port Town (Adam Storton, Sam Toy) were 2-1 winners at home to fellow promotion hopefuls Cheshire Lines in Division Two.

Willaston (Phil Owen pen) went down 3-1 at home to Rainhill Town Reserves.

Earlier in the week Ellesmere Port (Josh Lyth, Phil Quillam) had drawn 2-2 at high-flying Vauxhall Motors Reserves (Luke Fitzgibbon, Robbie Nixon).

Back to Saturday’s action and Chester Nomads Reserves won 3-1 at home to Poulton Royal to strengthen their grip on seventh spot.

Michele Apollonio, Jonny Lee and Sandro Malletta did the damage for Nomads.

Capenhurst Villa Reserves (Harry Evans) lost 3-1 at title-challenging Mersey Royal.

Chester & Wirral League

Christleton Celtic missed the chance to open up a four-point gap at the summit of the Chester & Wirral League Queensferry Sports Premier Division after they were pegged back by title rivals Sutton Athletic.

The table-topping hosts looked set for victory after Ben Gregory’s brace had given them a two-goal half-time lead.

But, in a game that was a great advert for the league, Sutton battled back after the break and strikes from Paul Butler and Tom McGill earned a 2-2 draw that moved them up to second and above Higher Bebington Kelma, who were beaten 3-1 at Franklyn’s (Nana Eneh 2, Dave Burton).

Shaftesbury Youth (Danny Whitehead 3, Jimmy Gomez 2, John McGraa) are third following their 6-1 success at home to Ellesmere Port Town A.

Steve Jackson and Reece Dwyer bagged braces apiece as Helsby recorded their second win of the season by triumphing 4-1 at home to Ellesmere Port (Ross Grimes).

Upton JFC (Chris Brett, Jay Wong, Tom Berry) hauled themselves up to second in Olympic Trophies Division One after they won 3-2 at home to Princes Villa and Clubbies AFC (Kev McGovern) suffered a shock 2-1 loss at Chester Nomads 3rds (Jordan Jones, Nick Smith).

(Image: Bryn Jackson Photography)

Clubbies’ defeat was good news for St Saviours (Mason Cartwright 3, James Atkins 2, Ryan Abraham, Liam Wall, Lewis Bishop) who are now five points clear at the top after winning 8-1 at home to Hoole Rangers (Andy Johnson).

An Adam Crimes hat-trick proved in vain as Cestrian Alex slipped behind the leading pack by losing a thriller 4-3 at home to FC UBER, for whom Tom Berry, Luke Reece and Matt Elson did the damage.

Chester Argyle (Zacc Caveney, Aaron Eymond) made it three wins on the spin with a 2-0 success at home to Elton Athletic.

James Lloyd (2) and Warren Millington fired Blacon Youth Reserves to a 3-1 victory at home to Helsby Reserves (Jack Lloyd).

Jake Dean (3), Chris Larsen (3) and Chris Gear (2) got the goals as Upton Bears Paw maintained their Link Up Division Two title charge with an 8-1 triumph at home to Eastham Athletic (Richie Burke).

There were 3-1 wins for Orange Athletic (Stu Drury, Mike Sullivan), at Saughall Colts (Jack Booth), and Rossmore Rangers (Patrick Easton 2, Tom Williams), at Princes Villa Reserves.

Chester & District Sunday League

Custom House dented Border BA’s Chester & District Sunday League Section B title charge.

Border seemed set to open up a five-point lead at the top after Tom Shone gave them an early lead.

But the mid-table visitors had other ideas and Andy Hornsby’s equaliser later in the first half ensured honours ended even at 1-1.

Craig Rogers (2) and full-back Andy Rowntree fired Dee Rangers to a 3-1 win at home to Waverton Centurion, who reduced the arrears late on with a Daryl Davies free kick.

Tarvin Rex moved up to third with a 4-0 victory at home to Upton Youth Centre given to them by Todd Reid, Ryan Cartwright (2) and Robbie Plank.

One match took place in Concorde Trophies Section A and it proved a memorable debut for Jack Hill.

Hill scored four goals, including a ‘perfect’ hat-trick of left foot, right foot and headed finishes, as The Cat ran out 10-4 winners at FC Hickory’s.

Jamie Easton (5) did even more damage as he took his tally for the term up to 16.

The Cat’s scoring was completed by Mike Simmons with Adam Gill, Josh Forrester and Sam Kilner (2) replying for Hickory’s.

Castrol SC booked their place in the League Cup semi-finals with a 4-1 victory at higher-division Axis United.

Tom Douglas gave Castrol a first-half lead that they held until the 88th minute when Cal Bowness restored parity from the penalty spot.

His successful spot-kick led the last-eight encounter going to extra-time.

And it was during the additional 30 minutes that Castrol took control with a second goal of the game for Douglas and further strikes from Mark Roberts and Lee Chadwick (2).

A late hat-trick from Nathan Rose proved in vain as 10-man Handbridge Lions lost their second-round tie 4-3 at St Theresa’s who, up until the 75-minute mark, were cruising courtesy of Matty Jones, Josh Jones and Connor Millington (2).

Boxing star Paul Butler (2) made it 21 goals for the season in all competitions as CDS Flooring Studio sealed their place in the Wirral District FA Sunday Junior Cup final with a 7-2 success over Eastham Rangers.

Peter Barnet (2), Daniel McKevitt, Jay Downes and Callum Doyle were also on target for CDS.

Chester & Wirral League

Neston Nomads are the new leaders of Tarvin Precision Vets Division One after they won 1-0 at home to Blacon Youth on Saturday thanks to a Mike Ryan goal.

Tarvin Vets Division Three pacesetters Farndon (Phil Reeves 2, Chris Woodburn, Karl Davies, Matthew Williams) made it four wins from four as they edged an eight-goal thriller 5-3 at home to Capenhurst Villa (Phil Strapp, Chris Yew, Dean Barlow).

The previous evening Rivers Juniors beat CBP 4-1 to maintain their 10-point lead at the summit of the Friday Night 11s Ellesmere Port Division.

There were also victories for second-placed Travs, 3-1 against Chester Lions, and third-placed M&S Bank, 3-2 against Northwest Brom, while FC River and Waverton drew 1-1.

Wirral Allstars continued their winning start to the Friday Night 11s Woodchurch Division by beating Wasps 6-1.

Raumdeuter just got the better of Tipographic 3-2.

Earlier in the week three matches took place in the Monday Night 11s divisions.

In Chester, M&S Bank got off the mark by sweeping aside Hoole Youth 4-0, while in Ellesmere Port, West Kirby United won their derby with West Kirby 3-0 while Billbeckers turned up the heat with a 3-0 success of their own over table-topping Wirral United.