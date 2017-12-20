Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC are scheduled to return to National League action this Saturday at FC Halifax Town (3pm kick-off).

It is a big game for the improving Blues. Win it and they could be out of the relegation places for Christmas while victory would certainly drag Halifax back into the survival scrap.

But you would not blame Chester fans for keeping an eye on the weather forecast for West Yorkshire between now and then.

That's because Halifax were forced to postpone their rearranged FA Trophy first-round tie at home to league rivals Macclesfield Town on Tuesday night just 22 minutes before kick-off because of a frozen pitch.

Understandably, supporters of both teams were not best pleased.

And it has led Halifax to issuing an apology, which reads: "FC Halifax Town would like to apologise to all those fans that turned up for this evening's first round Buildbase FA Trophy tie against Macclesfield Town only to find the game was postponed.

"Everything was in place to stage the game after the match referee had attended at 3.30pm and at that time deemed the pitch playable.

"During the warm-ups the referee deemed the pitch to be unplayable when a number of players were sliding around on the surface. It was at that point at 7.23pm, the match referee called the game off.

"From a match perspective, everything was in place, stewarding, catering, players, etc.

"Again, we can only apologise for the inconvenience this will have caused but the decision made by the match officials was determined due to health and safety for the players.

"We will confirm the new rearranged date when known."

The good news is that the weather forecast for Halifax for the next few days is promising - highs of up to 10 degrees Celsius in the day, and nine at night.

Some postponed first-round ties and replays have gone ahead this week.

Boreham Wood ensured there will be 13 National League clubs in the second round after they won 3-1 at home to Dartford on penalties after their replay ended 2-2 after extra-time.

The previous evening Tranmere Rovers went down 2-0 at Solihull Moors.

That was tough to take for Tranmere, who were 1-0 up when the initial encounter was abandoned because of floodlight failure.