Chester FC's home game against Hartlepool United on Saturday (December 30) has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

The National League match, which was set to be Chester's final outing of 2017, was called off at 5pm after the pitch was inspected by the referee.

A statement from the Blues reads: "Tomorrow's scheduled game at home to Hartlepool United has been called off following an inspection by the referee.

"With standing water on the pitch, forecasted heavy rain overnight – taking into consideration travel plans of the opposition and the chances of the pitch being fit to play – the referee has postponed the fixture.

"More details on a rescheduled date will follow in due course."

A Hartlepool statement reads: "Saturday's game at Chester has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

"Heavy rainfall throughout the day in the area left Chester officials concerned so a 5pm pitch inspection was arranged and the game was subsequently postponed.

"More bad weather forecast for during the night was a factor in the decision and it was felt an early postponement was preferable to allowing visiting fans to make a wasted journey.

"No date for a the re-arranged game has yet been confirmed."

Chester will now have a free weekend to prepare for the trip to relegation rivals Guiseley on New Year's Day (3pm).

Guiseley won the reverse encounter on Boxing Day to move above the Blues in the standings.