There have been six men who have been in charge of Chester FC since the club's reformation and Craig Mahon has worked with each of them.

The 29-year-old Irishman joined Chester back in the summer of 2013 and quickly became a fans favourite with his exciting attacking play. But the past two seasons have been tough for both club and player.

Chester were relegated from the National League at the end of last season and things were looking bleak indeed, with Mahon himself unsure of just where he would be playing his football this season.

But the appointment of Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley as Chester joint-managers and the £1m donation to the football club from entrepreneur Stuart Murphy have help go some way to banishing the memory of the Blues' own 'annus horribulus' and an air of positivity has returned to the football club once again.

And while Johnson and Morley have undertaken a mass clearout at Chester, Mahon is a player they see as part of their plans for the National League North and he already looks like he is ready to repay their faith with two eye-catching performances in pre-season so far.

"I'm playing with a smile on my face again and it is a really nice feeling, obviously last year I had my ups and downs on and off the field so this year looks like it is going to be a good one," said Mahon after the 1-0 win at Ramsbottom United on Tuesday night.

"We have got a great set of lads and the two gaffers are honest and hard working and there is an excitement round the club now.

"We have to put last year behind us and put it in the past now because if we mope we are going to start being negative. We've had a successful summer with the input of money on the infrastructure and the new managers coming in so it has drawn a line under last season and we can start fresh and start positive."

And what of the new management duo?

The 'Class of '92' documentary which charted their success at Salford City may have coloured an opinion of the Blues bosses in some quarters, but Mahon says there is far more to them than what was shown on the television.

He said: "I watched the documentary and when they got the job I thought 'I'm going to be shouted at', but that documentary portrayed a different side of them because I have seen a completely different side if them. They just want the best out of the lads. From day one they don't mess about or beat around the bush and tell you straight to your face what they expect from you and you can't ask for more than that from managers, people who are honest.

"I am really looking forward to the season under the two of them. We have got Derek (Egan) in now who is a fantastic coach and it is a really good set up now and I'm looking forward to it."

"You want to perform and score goals and play well but at the moment now it is about trying to get your fitness back, stay injury free and focus on Spennymoor. That's my focus now, that's my little tunnel vision, to make sure I'm 100% ready for the gaffers for Spennymoor.

"We had a bad end to the season before and last season was just negative and I got myself involved in that - it was just one of those seasons.

"I'm glad I'm still here and I want to help Chester get back to where we want to be and I'm glad the gaffers wanted to keep me here because they could have come in and said 'you're not our cup of tea' like what happened with Ross (Hannah) and Kings (Kingsley James), obviously they have moved on. But I have been very lucky they want me here and my way of repaying them will be out there on the pitch."