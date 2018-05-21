Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC Academy's trophy cabinet may need to be extended after adding yet another piece of silverware to their collection.

Having won the National League Alliance Under-19 League Cup at Walsall on Wednesday with a 3-0 success over FC Halifax Town, head coach Calum McIntyre's talented squad added the North West Youth Alliance Open Cup on Sunday after a hat-trick from Lloyd Marsh-Hughes and one from Alex Downes secured a 4-2 win over Heswall at the Swansway Chester Stadium.

The victory, played out in front of a crowd of around 400, was the fifth trophy of a glittering season for McIntyre's side.

As well as their two trophy wins in the past seven days the young Blues have also won the NWYA Premier Division, NWYA Premier Division Cup and the National League Alliance North West Division.

The youth team has been a source of good news and much-needed positivity during a trying season for the first team on and off the field.

The performances of James Jones, Tom Crawford and Nathan Brown this season have helped lift the gloom at times while full debuts have also been handed to Downes, Cain Noble and Matty Thomson.

It is expected that the next three players to sign senior deals for next season will be announced in the coming days.