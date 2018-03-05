Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

All eyes are on Chester FC's big National League clash with Dover Athletic at the Swansway Chester Stadium on Tuesday (7.45pm).

But once that match is out of the way, with hopefully three precious points in the bag, the attention then can turn to another important encounter.

On Wednesday afternoon the Blues' scholars make their way to Stockport County (2pm) knowing victory would seal the National League Under-19 Alliance Division K title.

That would be an impressive feat given that Chester FC's first ever scholarship side, which was launched last summer, are younger than most of their opponents.

In spite of that, the Blues' young guns have won 10 and drawn two of their 12 matches so far this season and another win against fellow high flyers Stockport would make it impossible for them to be caught.

Calum McIntyre, club's academy head coach, said: "This season was the launch of our new scholars programme where we would take our youth players full-time and it has been incredible.

"The last 12 months have been the most challenging here but we delivered what we said we would.

"In that young scholars group, we have some outstanding talents and three points on Wednesday at Stockport County will see them win the National League Alliance U19 division.

"We'd have done it with the youngest team, youngest manager and newest programme in the division."

(Image: Dale Miles)

The scholars will then travel to Romford on Wednesday week (March 14) for a National League U19 Alliance League Cup quarter-final (2pm).

Chester sealed their place in the last eight with a 1-0 win over Gateshead in front of more than 1,000 supporters at the Deva .

McIntyre said: "We will leave Chester before 7am in the morning and the odds will be stacked against us but we will do what we always do.

"You will have lads out of bed at 5am but you know we'll be having a right good go like we always do."

The Blues also run an U18s team, which is a mix of scholars and players who are with the club on a part-time basis, and they are also having a superb season.

The U18s top the North West Youth Alliance Premier Division, with 11 victories from 11, and on Sunday secured their spot in the Open Cup quarter-finals with an 8-0 win over Ashton Athletic at Chester Boughton Hall.

McIntyre said: "The season has been a real challenge as it feels like the world is against us in terms of postponements and various other decisions.

"The fixture programme will do everything it can to hold us back over the business end of the season but we won't be making any excuses."