Chester FC and Wrexham supporters have been urged to behave responsibly in next weekend's big cross-border derby after it was confirmed that the Racecourse clash will be an all-ticket affair.

Supporters will need to purchase their tickets in advance of the eagerly anticipated match, which takes place at Wrexham's home ground on Sunday, March 11 (12noon kick-off), after an agreement between both clubs.

Just as in the reverse encounter at the Swansway Chester Stadium earlier in the season, there will be no travel restrictions in place.

That means Chester supporters will be able to make their way to the Racecourse of their own accord rather than on designated coaches as has been the case in recent years.

Alex Goss, Chief Supt of North Wales Police, said: "We have been actively working with both clubs and Cheshire Constabulary to do all we can to ensure that the event is safe and pleasant for everyone.

"We have a responsibility to safeguard the rights of fans to attend and to safeguard the rights of individuals to carry out their normal lives.

"I am grateful to the clubs for agreeing the ticket arrangements which will help us achieve this.

"For the first time in a number of years special travel arrangements for this fixture at the Racecourse, involving the use of designated coaches, have not been implemented.

"Visiting fans are free to travel to the match as they wish. However, I would urge all fans to make their way to the ground in plenty of time and to behave responsibly."

A decision was taken in the summer to remove the 'bubble match' restrictions that had been in place for the fixture in the previous four seasons.

That meant November's meeting between the clubs, which Wrexham won 1-0, was the first since the 'bubble' was burst.

Cheshire Police said that overall they were 'pleased' with the way the vast majority of fans behaved during the match.

Chester FC fan? Well, here's how to get your derby ticket

You have until 4pm on Friday, March 9 to buy your ticket.

Tickets are now on general sale at the ticket office at the Swansway Chester Stadium, which is open today (March 1) and tomorrow (March 2) from 10am-4pm, and on Sunday (March 4) from 10am-1pm.

The ticket office will then reopen next week from 10am-4pm, Monday-Friday (March 5-9).

Tickets cost £20 for adults, £15 for over-64/under-21, £8 for over-80/under-18, £3 for family under-18, £1 for family under-11, and free for carers.

Family under-18 and family under-11 tickets are available with a paying adult. Under-11 tickets are only available with an adult ticket. Maximum two family tickets per adult.