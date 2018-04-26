Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

League winners Chester FC Women will play at the Swansway Chester Stadium pitch on Monday evening with free admission to the game for supporters.

Having been crowned Cheshire Women’s League Division One champions and reached the Challenge Cup final at the weekend, Dean Vian's team will take on Runcorn Linnets Ladies at the stadium (7.30pm KO).

The game is a fitting reward for the squad’s fantastic efforts during the season and provides an opportunity for Blues fans to show their support for the club’s women’s section.

Entry to the match is free of charge but supporters will be able to make donations to the Chester FC Community Trust with funds raised going towards the charity’s work in developing women’s and girls football.

This has been a hugely successful campaign for the team, who are hoping to gain promotion to the North West Women’s Regional League for the 2018-19 season.

In addition to winning the league title, the Blues reached the last four of the Cheshire FA Ladies Cup and will take on Stockport County Ladies Development in the Cheshire Women’s League Challenge Cup final at Barnton FC on Sunday 6th May (3pm).

Jim Green, chief executive of Chester FC Community Trust, said: “Chester FC Women have had a fantastic season and that is credit to the hard work of Dean, his management team and the players.

“The game is a good opportunity for any supporters who have not seen the team before to come and see them in action and hopefully we can attract a decent crowd to give the players the recognition their performances deserve.”