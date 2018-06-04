Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Anthony Johnson says that he saw no better goalkeeper in the National League North than Grant Shenton last season.

The 27-year-old stopper signed a one-year deal with Johnson and Bernard Morley's Chester FC on Saturday having recently opted to depart Evo-Stik Northern Premier League side Trafford FC.

Shenton is a well-known figure to Johnson and Morley having played for the duo at Ramsbottom United, a club where he holds the appearance record with 278 appearances, winning two promotions and keeping 67 clean sheets in the process.

The keeper is a player who Johnson and Morley wanted to bring to Salford City last season but, with the desire of the player to remain part-time, it was a deal that never materialised.

But with the Blues adopting a part-time model for next season, the duo wasted little time in snapping up their man.

"When we went to Salford initially we wanted to take him with us but we already had another lad, Jay Lynch, on the books at the time," said Johnson.

"Then we looked at trying to sign him last season when Max Crocombe got injured, but the deal couldn't happen because Grant would have been too expensive for us.

"I know that might sound daft because it was Salford with a decent budget but Grant has a job away from football and is part-time so in order for him to go full time at Salford we would have needed to meet his money.

"But as soon as we got the Chester job Grant is someone we identified as a player who could really help us. He is an excellent goalkeeper who we know and trust and who fits into the type of character that we want at this football club next season."

Shenton, who is expected to be the Blues' number one next season, has also taken in spells at FC United of Manchester and Stalybridge Celtic as well as Ramsbottom and Trafford, and was joined in signing for Chester by ex-Salford and Southport defender Steve Howson , 32, at the weekend.

(Image: ChesterFC.com)

He has initially expressed his desire to stay at Trafford, according to their manager Tom Baker, but the chance to move to Chester was one that he could not turn down.

"When Grant and Steve came in to sign and when we started talking, we never mentioned money," said Johnson.

"Money is not an issue for them, they are here because they appreciate what an opportunity it is to play for a massive club like Chester, a club that we really think can go places again.

"Me and Bernard saw a lot of goalkeepers in the National League North last season and we didn't see a better one than Grant Shenton."

Chester could add another signing to their squad in the next 48 hours with a defender set to put pen to paper on a deal with the club.