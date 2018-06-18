Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Anthony Johnson says he and Bernard Morley want to keep Jordan Archer at Chester FC next season and have no desire to move him on.

The Blues have received two bids from fellow National League North sides for the 24-year-old striker, but with another year left on his deal at Chester and the managers keen for him to lead the line next season, the interest has been knocked back.

Archer, who signed for Chester from Stourbridge in October, had hoped to remain full-time at the end of last season. But despite the Blues switching to a part-time model under Johnson and Morley, Archer is happy to remain a Chester player and if no offer for his services is accepted and will report back for pre-season training next week along with the rest of the squad, including Ross Hannah and Kingsley James who the Blues continue to look to move on.

"From what we've seen and what we know, Jordan Archer is someone who is important to this football club next season," said Johnson.

"He could play a big part for us and we don't want to sell him. He's not on the transfer list and we aren't looking to move him on. We've had some interest in him but the offers have been nowhere near what we would even consider. People aren't doing us a favour by trying to take him, we want him to stay with us and he will be staying with us unless someone comes in with an offer that will shock us.

"People need to realise that they can't offer a couple of quid to and take our players because we have been through some hard times financially. If people are serious we will listen to them but otherwise they are wasting their time.

"Jordan Archer is a talented footballer and we think that with a pre-season behind him and some quality around him that he can be a really important player for us next season. He's coming back for pre-season and we can't wait to get started."

One player who may not be joining Archer is Stockport County striker Jason Oswell.

The Blues had hoped to land the Hatters forward on a part-time basis but the 25-year-old, a physiotherapist at the Countess of Chester Hospital, is mulling over offers of full-time football from clubs higher up the pyramid.