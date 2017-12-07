Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC are set to give their attacking options a boost this weekend with the capture of Crewe Alexandra striker Daniel Udoh on loan.

The Chronicle understands the 21-year-old will put pen to paper on a deal – believed to be for an initial month – to join Marcus Bignot’s Blues side and he could be in the squad for Saturday’s crunch six-pointer at to home fellow strugglers Solihull Moors (3pm kick-off).

Udoh has Football League experience having made his debut for the Alex in League One in 2016 following his switch to Gresty Road from Ilkeston.

He was scouted by Crewe’s former head of recruitment Neil Baker – the man who recommended Chester manager Bignot to the Alex back in 1997.

Udoh arrives at the Swansway Chester Stadium having spent a successful spell on loan at Evo-Stik Northern Premier League side Halesowen Town, where he netted six times in 14 games.

The Nigeria Under-17s international has also taken in spells in non-league football with clubs including Grays Athletic, Worcester City and Hoddesdon Town as well as a short stint in the National League last season with Saturday’s visitors Solihull.

Crewe boss David Artell, who played 80 Football League games for Chester City between 2005 and 2007, said: “Halesowen are down near the bottom of the league, but they’d be miles adrift if it weren’t for Dan’s goals.

“He’s a good pro and we are trying to give every player who’s not in our first team enough of an opportunity in someone else’s first team.

(Image: Nicola Cooper, www.nicspics.co.uk)

“We are trying to encourage them to see a different side of the game – men’s football – where there is more at stake, so they understand when they get their chance here they are fully aware of what it means.

“They have to understand in football there is consequences and there has to be personal drive to succeed.”

It is also understood that Chester are in the hunt for another goalkeeper to provide competition for regular stopper Alex Lynch.

Conor Mitchell returned to Burnley following the end of his loan spell recently while Ryan Crump has left the club and Nathan Vaughan only signed on non-contract terms, with the veteran keeper unable to commit to full-time football owing to work commitments elsewhere.

Meanwhile, the Blues are set to be handed a big boost ahead of this weekend’s clash after right-back Reece Hall-Johnson returned to training.

The 22-year-old, on loan from League Two side Grimsby Town, has been sidelined since the 1-0 loss at home to Wrexham on November 8 with a hamstring injury.

He has since made a speedy recovery back to fitness at the Mariners and could be considered for selection for the visit of Solihull.

Winger Craig Mahon and midfielder Tom Shaw are also expected to be fit but Harry White (thigh) and Jordan Archer (groin) remain sidelined.