After a season of complete misery on the field Chester FC play their final home game of the season this afternoon.

The Blues, already relegated to the National League North, round off their campaign with a home encounter against a Maidstone United side who are not yet safe from relegation.

Youth team boss Calum McIntyre is in caretaker charge once again this afternoon following the sacking of Marcus Bignot earlier in the month, and McIntyre is likely to blood some of his talented young academy prospects this afternoon with the Blues contending once again with absentees.

We'll bring you all the action as it happens from the Swansway Chester Stadium as the Blues look to end an utterly abysmal campaign on a high not in front of their long-suffering fans.