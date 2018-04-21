After a season of complete misery on the field Chester FC play their final home game of the season this afternoon.

The Blues, already relegated to the National League North, round off their campaign with a home encounter against a Maidstone United side who are not yet safe from relegation.

Youth team boss Calum McIntyre is in caretaker charge once again this afternoon following the sacking of Marcus Bignot earlier in the month, and McIntyre is likely to blood some of his talented young academy prospects this afternoon with the Blues contending once again with absentees.

We'll bring you all the action as it happens from the Swansway Chester Stadium as the Blues look to end an utterly abysmal campaign on a high not in front of their long-suffering fans.

Key Events

KEY EVENT

Full time: Chester 1 Maidstone United 3

Not the result they wanted but a valiant performance from the young Blues. And what a moment for Cain Noble.

Dave Powell

Added time

Four minutes added time.

Dave Powell

Worth a go

Rhain Hellawell tries a 30-yard volley but it flies well over. 88 mins.

Dave Powell

Maidstone sub

Reason on for Phillips. 85 mins.

Dave Powell

Chester change

Rhain Hellawell comes on for his Blues debut in place of Andy Halls. 78 mins.

KEY EVENT

GOAL! Chester 1 Maidstone 3

Josh Hare rifles home an effort. Firth maybe should have done better. 74 mins

Dave Powell

Chester sub

Dave Powell

Unlucky

Gough and Brown combine well to see the former shoot an angled effort at Worgan.

Dave Powell

Great turn

Great turn from Nathan Brown sets him free and his powerful effort is gathered by Worgan. Chester in the ascendancy.

KEY EVENT

GOAL! Chester 1 Maidstone 2

17 year old Cain Noble heads home a Mahon cross!!! 58 mins

Dave Powell

Speculative

Thomson rifles one over from 30 yards for Chester after a corner is cleared.

Dave Powell

Good save

Great Halls cross and header from Akintunde is tipped over by Worgan. Corner.

Dave Powell

Almost

Mahon’s cross/shot curls inches wide for Chester.

Dave Powell

We're back at it

The second half is underway.

Dave Powell

Half time: Chester 0 Maidstone 2

Young Blues have shown some promising signs but Stones have shown too much nous. But the visitors are down to 10 men and that has kicked the door open a little.

Dave Powell

Added time

Two minutes added time (although the fourth official held aloft 20 mins!)

Dave Powell

Held

Noble’s looped header held by Worgan.

KEY EVENT

Red card Maidstone

Wynter gets second yellow for late tackle on Crawford.

KEY EVENT

GOAL! Chester 0 Maidstone 2

Michael Phillips punishes an awful clearance from Firth before firing home. 34 mins.

Dave Powell

Mazy run

Mahon goes on a mazy run from inside his own half before shooting low and wide from 25 yards.

Dave Powell

Great save

Great save from Firth from a Wynter header. Then gets a full whack after diving on the rebound from the same player.

Dave Powell

Bossing things

Maidstone looking more comfortable now and starting to dominate the ball.

KEY EVENT

GOAL! Chester 0 Maidstone 1

Blair Turgott fires home the penalty. 20 mins.

Dave Powell

Penalty Maidstone

Jones push on Loza

Dave Powell

Glanced wide

Phillips glances a header from a corner wide for the Stones.

Dave Powell

Bright start

Dave Powell

Over

Great Brown FK is flicked on and Astles loops a header over. Good start.

Dave Powell

What a moment that would have been

Cain Noble has an effort chalked off for offside. What a moment that would have been. Great start from Chester.

Dave Powell

Another chance

Akintunde exploits space in behind again but lobbed effort is caught by Worgan.

Dave Powell

Early chance

Chance there. Akintunde played through onside, outmuscled and forced into a weak shot, tries to get rebound back across face of goal but it goes out.