After a season of complete misery on the field Chester FC play their final home game of the season this afternoon.
The Blues, already relegated to the National League North, round off their campaign with a home encounter against a Maidstone United side who are not yet safe from relegation.
Youth team boss Calum McIntyre is in caretaker charge once again this afternoon following the sacking of Marcus Bignot earlier in the month, and McIntyre is likely to blood some of his talented young academy prospects this afternoon with the Blues contending once again with absentees.
We'll bring you all the action as it happens from the Swansway Chester Stadium as the Blues look to end an utterly abysmal campaign on a high not in front of their long-suffering fans.
Key Events
Full time: Chester 1 Maidstone United 3
Not the result they wanted but a valiant performance from the young Blues. And what a moment for Cain Noble.
Added time
Four minutes added time.
Worth a go
Rhain Hellawell tries a 30-yard volley but it flies well over. 88 mins.
Maidstone sub
Reason on for Phillips. 85 mins.
Chester change
Rhain Hellawell comes on for his Blues debut in place of Andy Halls. 78 mins.
GOAL! Chester 1 Maidstone 3
Josh Hare rifles home an effort. Firth maybe should have done better. 74 mins
Chester sub
Unlucky
Gough and Brown combine well to see the former shoot an angled effort at Worgan.
Great turn
Great turn from Nathan Brown sets him free and his powerful effort is gathered by Worgan. Chester in the ascendancy.
GOAL! Chester 1 Maidstone 2
17 year old Cain Noble heads home a Mahon cross!!! 58 mins
Speculative
Thomson rifles one over from 30 yards for Chester after a corner is cleared.
Good save
Great Halls cross and header from Akintunde is tipped over by Worgan. Corner.
Almost
Mahon’s cross/shot curls inches wide for Chester.
We're back at it
The second half is underway.
Half time: Chester 0 Maidstone 2
Young Blues have shown some promising signs but Stones have shown too much nous. But the visitors are down to 10 men and that has kicked the door open a little.
Added time
Two minutes added time (although the fourth official held aloft 20 mins!)
Held
Noble’s looped header held by Worgan.
Red card Maidstone
Wynter gets second yellow for late tackle on Crawford.
GOAL! Chester 0 Maidstone 2
Michael Phillips punishes an awful clearance from Firth before firing home. 34 mins.
Mazy run
Mahon goes on a mazy run from inside his own half before shooting low and wide from 25 yards.
Great save
Great save from Firth from a Wynter header. Then gets a full whack after diving on the rebound from the same player.
Bossing things
Maidstone looking more comfortable now and starting to dominate the ball.
GOAL! Chester 0 Maidstone 1
Blair Turgott fires home the penalty. 20 mins.
Penalty Maidstone
Jones push on Loza
Glanced wide
Phillips glances a header from a corner wide for the Stones.
Bright start
Over
Great Brown FK is flicked on and Astles loops a header over. Good start.
What a moment that would have been
Cain Noble has an effort chalked off for offside. What a moment that would have been. Great start from Chester.
Another chance
Akintunde exploits space in behind again but lobbed effort is caught by Worgan.
Early chance
Chance there. Akintunde played through onside, outmuscled and forced into a weak shot, tries to get rebound back across face of goal but it goes out.