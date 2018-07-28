It's the final pre-season friendly for Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley's Chester FC side this afternoon as they welcome David Unsworth's Everton under-23 side to the Swansway Chester Stadium.

The Blues have had a solid pre-season so far as they look to gear up for next weekend's big National League North season opener at home to Spennymoor Town.

They round off their busy schedule with a visit of the young Toffees side this afternoon with Johnson and Morley having one final chance to see their side in action before making a final decision on just who starts next weekend's big clash.

We'll bring you all the action as it happens from the Deva as well as all the build-up, team news and match reaction throughout the afternoon.