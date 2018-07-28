It's the final pre-season friendly for Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley's Chester FC side this afternoon as they welcome David Unsworth's Everton under-23 side to the Swansway Chester Stadium.
The Blues have had a solid pre-season so far as they look to gear up for next weekend's big National League North season opener at home to Spennymoor Town.
They round off their busy schedule with a visit of the young Toffees side this afternoon with Johnson and Morley having one final chance to see their side in action before making a final decision on just who starts next weekend's big clash.
We'll bring you all the action as it happens from the Deva as well as all the build-up, team news and match reaction throughout the afternoon.
Key Events
One week to go!
Warming up
Sheet hot!
Not risked
George Green and Scott Burton, both nursing injuries, haven’t been risked this afternoon. Could come into contention for next weekend’s season opener at home to Spennymoor.
What Unsworth has had to say
Everton Under-23s manager David Unsworth is under no illusions of the test a new look ‘very decent’ Chester FC team will present his side this afternoon.
Chester faced the red half of Merseyside earlier this month when Jurgen Klopp brought Liverpool FC to town for the first game new joint managers Bernard Morley and Anthony Johnson took charge of the Blues for.
And with the blue half of the city of Liverpool visiting tomorrow with their young guns, Unsworth knows the team which Morley and Johnson have assembled will present a tough task.
Chester have new managers who are well known in that league. They will play good football and be tough. We have had a really tough week. We deliberately did not have a midweek game because we wanted to put more quality fitness work into the players. The lads have worked really hard and I am expecting a very difficult game – our players will go into it off the back of the hardest week they have had in pre-season. I am looking forward to seeing how they deal psychologically with being fatigued going into a game against very decent opposition.
HERE is the full story.
First teamers
A couple of players in the Everton side this afternoon who have had some senior experience in the Premier League as Tyias Browning and Brendon Galloway both start.
Everton squad
Renshaw, Denny, Galloway, Markelo, Ouzounidis, Browning, Evans, Adeniran, Hornby, Broadhead, Sambou.
Foulds, Hansen, Gordon, Charsley, Lavery, Bramall, Mampala.
Chester team
Shenton, Smalley, Livesey, Grand, Howson, Pritchard, Roberts (c), Stopforth, Mahon, Dudley, Trialist A.
SUBS: Trialist (GK), Hughes, Mooney, Downes, Moran, Thomson, Brown, Hellawell, Murray, Trialist B, Trialist C
Welcome
It’s a windy Swansway Chester Stadium this afternoon as the Blues welcome David Unsworth’s Everton under-23s.