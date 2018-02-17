In a week that saw an air of positivity return to Chester FC after Thursday night's all-star fundraiser helped raise £25,000 and push the fighting fund past the £75,000 mark, it was back to first team matters this afternoon and attentions switched back to trying to survive in the National League.

Eastleigh are the visitors today and Andy Hessenthaler's men came into the game with a record of just one defeat in nine.

The Blues are expected to hand a debut to former Wrexham man Dominic Vose today, and here's hoping that he can inspire a much-needed three points.

We'll have all the build-up and match action right here.