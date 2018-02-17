In a week that saw an air of positivity return to Chester FC after Thursday night's all-star fundraiser helped raise £25,000 and push the fighting fund past the £75,000 mark, it was back to first team matters this afternoon and attentions switched back to trying to survive in the National League.

Eastleigh are the visitors today and Andy Hessenthaler's men came into the game with a record of just one defeat in nine.

The Blues are expected to hand a debut to former Wrexham man Dominic Vose today, and here's hoping that he can inspire a much-needed three points.

We'll have all the build-up and match action right here.

Dave Powell

No bother

Yeates free kick clipped in to Boyce but his header drops well over. 38 mins

Dave Powell

Great save

Hornby tips over Yeates’ 20-yard free kick which had been heading for the top corner.

Dave Powell

Over

Dave Powell

Eastleigh starting to control

Visitors seeing a bit more of the ball here and Yeates looking a real threat.

Dave Powell

Level

Astles tackle blocks Zebroski effort and Yeates is on hand to fire home unmarked. Poor from Blues to not settle.

KEY EVENT

GOAL! Chester 1 Eastleigh 1

Mark Yeates 20 mins.

Dave Powell

Yes!

Craig Mahon pass sets Hannah free and he lifts it past Stack to hand the Blues the lead. 19 minutes.

KEY EVENT

GOAL! Chester 1 Eastleigh 0

ROSS HANNAH! 19 mins

Dave Powell

50/50

Another flashpoint. Williamson and Hornby collide. Break in play.

Dave Powell

Booked

Cresswell booked for an off-the-ball incident involving Hannah. Lashed out. Lucky boy.

Dave Powell

Stifled

Blues putting a little pressure on the Eastleigh back line with Archer the focal point. Visitors holding firm, though.

Dave Powell

First Spitfires attack

Cross is overhit

Dave Powell

Early pressure

Decent build up sees Mahon cross aim for Vose at back post but nodded away.

Dave Powell

We're underway

The first half kicks off.

Dave Powell

Here come the teams

Dave Powell

Warming up

Dave Powell

Milestones

Home debuts

Gary Roberts, Shaun Hobson and Dom Vose all playing in front of the Swansway Chester Stadium crowd for the first time today.

Dave Powell

A debut for Dom

The former Wrexham man signed for Chester yesterday on a short term deal. He will be playing for expenses only.

HERE is the full story.

Dominic Vose during his time at Wrexham
Dominic Vose during his time at Wrexham (Image: Robert Parry-Jones)
KEY EVENT

Chester team

Hornby, Halls, Hobson, Astles, Anderson, Mahon, Crawford, Roberts, Vose, Archer, Hannah.

Subs: Firth, White, Akintunde, Dawson, Waters.

Dave Powell

Thanks, Shep

The right back, who played for free for the Blues, is expected to sign for National League North side Brackley Town.

Dave Powell

In position