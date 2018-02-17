In a week that saw an air of positivity return to Chester FC after Thursday night's all-star fundraiser helped raise £25,000 and push the fighting fund past the £75,000 mark, it was back to first team matters this afternoon and attentions switched back to trying to survive in the National League.
Eastleigh are the visitors today and Andy Hessenthaler's men came into the game with a record of just one defeat in nine.
The Blues are expected to hand a debut to former Wrexham man Dominic Vose today, and here's hoping that he can inspire a much-needed three points.
We'll have all the build-up and match action right here.
No bother
Yeates free kick clipped in to Boyce but his header drops well over. 38 mins
Great save
Hornby tips over Yeates’ 20-yard free kick which had been heading for the top corner.
Over
Eastleigh starting to control
Visitors seeing a bit more of the ball here and Yeates looking a real threat.
Level
Astles tackle blocks Zebroski effort and Yeates is on hand to fire home unmarked. Poor from Blues to not settle.
GOAL! Chester 1 Eastleigh 1
Mark Yeates 20 mins.
Yes!
Craig Mahon pass sets Hannah free and he lifts it past Stack to hand the Blues the lead. 19 minutes.
GOAL! Chester 1 Eastleigh 0
ROSS HANNAH! 19 mins
50/50
Another flashpoint. Williamson and Hornby collide. Break in play.
Booked
Cresswell booked for an off-the-ball incident involving Hannah. Lashed out. Lucky boy.
Stifled
Blues putting a little pressure on the Eastleigh back line with Archer the focal point. Visitors holding firm, though.
First Spitfires attack
Cross is overhit
Early pressure
Decent build up sees Mahon cross aim for Vose at back post but nodded away.
We're underway
The first half kicks off.
Here come the teams
Warming up
Milestones
Home debuts
Gary Roberts, Shaun Hobson and Dom Vose all playing in front of the Swansway Chester Stadium crowd for the first time today.
A debut for Dom
The former Wrexham man signed for Chester yesterday on a short term deal. He will be playing for expenses only.
HERE is the full story.
Chester team
Hornby, Halls, Hobson, Astles, Anderson, Mahon, Crawford, Roberts, Vose, Archer, Hannah.
Subs: Firth, White, Akintunde, Dawson, Waters.
Thanks, Shep
The right back, who played for free for the Blues, is expected to sign for National League North side Brackley Town.