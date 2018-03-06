Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Beast from the East may have got the better of Saturday's visit of Bromley to the Swansway Chester Stadium.

But, with temperatures positively high (well, compared to last week), there is no chance of tonight's home game with Dover Athletic falling victim to the big freeze (7.45pm).

And what a big game it is for Chester FC as they resume their desperate fight to remain in the National League.

The raft of postponements at the weekend means Marcus Bignot's boys remain six points behind a Barrow AFC side who will do well to fit all their remaining fixtures in before the end of the campaign.

That is because the fifth-from-bottom Bluebirds have seen their re-arranged trip to basement boys Guiseley tonight called off for a second time.

And that means the Blues will close the gap on Barrow to just three points with victory at home to play-off pushing Dover.

That would also set Chester up perfectly for the little matter of Sunday's cross-border derby at bitter-rivals Wrexham.

But, let's park those thoughts of a dream win at the Racecourse for now, and concentrate on tonight's task at hand....

What have the managers had to say?

The Blues were last in action 10 days ago when they fell to a devastating 3-2 defeat at Dagenham & Redridge .

But there was no question it was another improved performance and boss Bignot said: "Dover is next and we must take the massive positives from Dagenham and build on them.

"Make no mistake that Dagenham were still a play-off team, so to get ourselves into the lead, and comfortably look like holding on to that... I'm looking forward to the next time we're leading with five minutes to go because hopefully this group has learned from that.

"Our home games are massive but they will only be so if our supporters play their part."

(Image: Dale Miles)

Dover were the only National League club to get their game on on Saturday and the hard work of the groundstaff and the supporters who turned up to clear the pitch was rewarded with a 1-0 success over Leyton Orient.

Mitch Pinnock's 83rd-minute strike moved the Whites into the play-off places going into tonight's match and manager Chris Kinnear said: "Chester are a good club, an ex-Football League club, with a lot of young lads mixed with a little bit of experience.

"It's not going to be easy. They didn't play on Saturday, so they've had a bit of a rest, but we've got good young lads who, as long as they look after themselves and prepare properly, we'll acquit ourselves well."

What's the form like?

Dover, unsurprisingly, are in better nick, taking nine points from the last 18 on offer (W3 D3), compared to Chester's meagre four-point haul over the same period (W1 D1 L4).

The Whites' away record is pretty good, too. In fact their return of 25 points from a possible 51 on the road (W6 D7 L4) is the best seventh best in the division.

But Dover have lost their last two away games and, apart from a 3-2 success at Boreham Wood in January, they have not won on their travels since early October. So there's hope.

What's the team news?

Well, there'll certainly be a new goalkeeper between the posts for the Blues after Sam Hornby was recalled by Port Vale .

That means Bignot must choose between Andy Firth, who is on loan from Liverpool, or Will Jaaskelainen, who joined on loan from Crewe Alexandra late last week.

(Image: Kevin Warburton)

Firth, who like Jaaskelainen, has yet to make his senior debut at National League level or above, said: "I'm really enjoying my time at Chester and it's given me time to settle in, get to know the lads, the staff and if my chance now comes around then hopefully I will be ready."

Left-back Jordan Gough has an outside chance of returning for the Blues.

And what about Kane Richards and James Alabi?

They scored 25 league goals between them for Chester last season and now Kane Richards and James Alabi are reunited at Dover.

Richards' story is straightforward. He joined the Whites in May after his release by the Blues and has scored one goal in 14 league matches this season.

But, after being brought off in Dover's 1-0 home loss to Sutton United on February 10, he has not featured since.

Alabi's story is complicated. He turned down the offer a new contract to remain with Chester in the summer before signing for Tranmere Rovers who, just the seven months later, were forced to cough up an initial £22,500 for his signature .

(Image: Terry Marland)

But that came after the England C international appeared on the verge of joining another National League club.

The FA, however, blocked Alabi's proposed move to Ebbsfleet United.

And, given he was still surplus to requirements at Tranmere, that meant the 23-year-old was forced to return to Dover where, like Richards, he has found opportunities limited of late.

Indeed, Alabi's last appearance in a Whites shirt was also in the defeat to Sutton on February 10.

What are the odds?

If you fancy a flutter you can get the Blues to win at 12/5 with BetVictor, who make both a draw and a Dover victory 23/20.