It’s the second game in as many days for Chester FC as the busy pre-season period for the Blues continues.
Yesterday evening, a Blues side made up of Academy products and trialists beat Welsh Premier League side Llandudno on their travels 4-0.
It was the fourth game of the pre-season schedule after clashes against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool FC, Ramsbottom United and Runcorn Linnets.
And fewer than 24 hours after kicking off against Llandudno, the Blues are back in action today at the Swansway Chester Stadium.
And it could prove to be a barometer of where the Blues stand ahead of the National League North campaign with the visit of League Two side Bury, now managed by former Chester City forward Ryan Lowe.
We’re live from the Swansway Chester Stadium as Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley’s side continue their pre-season preparations ahead of the new campaign starting on the first weekend of August.
Key Events
Second game in 24 hours
Of course this isn’t the first action the Blues have been in recently, as a youthful Chester FC side beat Welsh Premier League outfit Llandudno 4-0 on their travels.
Goals from a trialist, Nathan Brown, Alex Downes and Cain Noble secured a win for the Blues in a game they completely dominated from start to finish.
You can read Dave Powell’s match report HERE.
Sheet got real
Chester team
Shenton, Smalley, Moran, Grand, Howson, Pritchard, Roberts, Burton, Mooney, Stopforth, Trialist A.
Subs: Trialist (GK), Downes, Hughes, Thomson, Green, Brown, Murray, Trialist B.
Season ticket sales
Ahead of the new season, the Blues have announced they’re drawing closer to the 1,000 mark for season tickets - a brilliant effort from everyone.