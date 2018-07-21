It’s the second game in as many days for Chester FC as the busy pre-season period for the Blues continues.

Yesterday evening, a Blues side made up of Academy products and trialists beat Welsh Premier League side Llandudno on their travels 4-0.

It was the fourth game of the pre-season schedule after clashes against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool FC, Ramsbottom United and Runcorn Linnets.

And fewer than 24 hours after kicking off against Llandudno, the Blues are back in action today at the Swansway Chester Stadium.

And it could prove to be a barometer of where the Blues stand ahead of the National League North campaign with the visit of League Two side Bury, now managed by former Chester City forward Ryan Lowe.

We’re live from the Swansway Chester Stadium as Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley’s side continue their pre-season preparations ahead of the new campaign starting on the first weekend of August.