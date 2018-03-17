Itr's a cold one at the Deva today.

Chester FC play host to Aldershot Town looking to keep their faint National League survival hopes alive.

This week saw former manager Neil Young return to the club in an advisory capacity to Marcus Bignot, and he is here today to try and aid the Blues cause against a Shots side who were humbled 7-1 at AFC Fylde and will be looking to bounce back.

We will have all the action as it happens.