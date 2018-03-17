Itr's a cold one at the Deva today.

Chester FC play host to Aldershot Town looking to keep their faint National League survival hopes alive.

This week saw former manager Neil Young return to the club in an advisory capacity to Marcus Bignot, and he is here today to try and aid the Blues cause against a Shots side who were humbled 7-1 at AFC Fylde and will be looking to bounce back.

We will have all the action as it happens.

Bignot reaction

Full time: Chester 0 Aldershot Town 0

Excellent defensive display and some fine goalkeeping from Andy Firth earn the Blues a point against the promotion chasers.

Firth AGAIN!

Great save from Firth to push behind Oyeleke effort

Added time

SIX minutes.

Held

Firth holds Kabamba close range effort.

Booked

Roberts booked for cynical foul on halfway line as Shots threatened to break.

Well wide

McDonnell has a pop from 20 yards and gets it very wrong.

Chester change

Anderson off, Rowe-Turner on. 76 mins

First effort on target

Great Chester chance. White in space on left and he cuts in and shoots low but Cole keeps it out and Halls can’t turn in rebound.

Wide

Fenelon’s low effort flashes wide of Firth’s left-hand post.

Dave Powell

Chester sub

Harry White on for Ross Hannah - 68 mins

Great save - again!

Fenelon first time effort from eight yards is parried away by the excellent Firth.

Dave Powell

Attendance

Crowd of 1,612 here today.

Chester sub

Akintunde on for Dom Vose - 61 mins

Dave Powell

Offside

McClure nets and looks a mile offside, runs over to celebrate in front of linesman whose flag remained down. Flag is raised eventually. Offside.

Match images

Good save

Oyeleke cuts inside and fires a shot away from 20 yards but Firth does well to push it away.

First effort of half

Low effort from 18 yards trickles well wide from McClure.

Second half kicks off

Blues shooting away from Harry Mac.

Half time: Chester 0 Aldershot Town 0

Shots the better side but a pretty turgid game all round so far.

Results elsewhere

Torquay 1-0 up at Solihull Moors and Guiseley beating FC Halifax Town.

Dave Powell

Fires wide

Oyeleke fires wide from 18 yards for Shots.

Pressure

Aldershot really turning the screw now. Finding gaps in behind and getting crosses into the box. Chester not creating anything.

What a save!

What a save from Andy Firth. Low cross in finds McClure who looks to fire home from close range but Chester keeper turns it onto post.

Out well

Firth out well to gather a through ball that almost had McClure in.

Comes to nothing

Blues corner comes in from Roberts but can’s find Astles at the back post.

Tough conditions

Snow swirling around the stadium now. Shots coming into this. Cross finds Fenelon at the far post but he totally mis-kicks it. Weather plays its part.

Held

Kinsella low strike from 18 yards is saved low by Andy Firth. Shots dangerous on the quick break.

Cleared

McClure gets in behind and his cross is pushed away by Firth before being hacked away by Roberts.

Offside

Decent phase of play from Shots sees McQuoid get in but he is flagged offside.