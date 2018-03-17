Itr's a cold one at the Deva today.
Chester FC play host to Aldershot Town looking to keep their faint National League survival hopes alive.
This week saw former manager Neil Young return to the club in an advisory capacity to Marcus Bignot, and he is here today to try and aid the Blues cause against a Shots side who were humbled 7-1 at AFC Fylde and will be looking to bounce back.
We will have all the action as it happens.
Bignot reaction
Full time: Chester 0 Aldershot Town 0
Excellent defensive display and some fine goalkeeping from Andy Firth earn the Blues a point against the promotion chasers.
Firth AGAIN!
Great save from Firth to push behind Oyeleke effort
Added time
SIX minutes.
Held
Firth holds Kabamba close range effort.
Booked
Roberts booked for cynical foul on halfway line as Shots threatened to break.
Well wide
McDonnell has a pop from 20 yards and gets it very wrong.
Chester change
Anderson off, Rowe-Turner on. 76 mins
First effort on target
Great Chester chance. White in space on left and he cuts in and shoots low but Cole keeps it out and Halls can’t turn in rebound.
Wide
Fenelon’s low effort flashes wide of Firth’s left-hand post.
Chester sub
Harry White on for Ross Hannah - 68 mins
Great save - again!
Fenelon first time effort from eight yards is parried away by the excellent Firth.
Attendance
Crowd of 1,612 here today.
Chester sub
Akintunde on for Dom Vose - 61 mins
Offside
McClure nets and looks a mile offside, runs over to celebrate in front of linesman whose flag remained down. Flag is raised eventually. Offside.
Match images
Good save
Oyeleke cuts inside and fires a shot away from 20 yards but Firth does well to push it away.
First effort of half
Low effort from 18 yards trickles well wide from McClure.
Second half kicks off
Blues shooting away from Harry Mac.
Half time: Chester 0 Aldershot Town 0
Shots the better side but a pretty turgid game all round so far.
Results elsewhere
Torquay 1-0 up at Solihull Moors and Guiseley beating FC Halifax Town.
Fires wide
Oyeleke fires wide from 18 yards for Shots.
Pressure
Aldershot really turning the screw now. Finding gaps in behind and getting crosses into the box. Chester not creating anything.
What a save!
What a save from Andy Firth. Low cross in finds McClure who looks to fire home from close range but Chester keeper turns it onto post.
Out well
Firth out well to gather a through ball that almost had McClure in.
Comes to nothing
Blues corner comes in from Roberts but can’s find Astles at the back post.
Tough conditions
Snow swirling around the stadium now. Shots coming into this. Cross finds Fenelon at the far post but he totally mis-kicks it. Weather plays its part.
Held
Kinsella low strike from 18 yards is saved low by Andy Firth. Shots dangerous on the quick break.
Cleared
McClure gets in behind and his cross is pushed away by Firth before being hacked away by Roberts.
Offside
Decent phase of play from Shots sees McQuoid get in but he is flagged offside.