There is no doubt that recent events at Chester FC have done much to galvanise the fan base.

That is best reflected in the fact that supporters have raised more than £85,000 to keep the Blues alive.

Now, with the club's finances on a more secure footing, the concentration turns back to keeping the team in the National League.

Tuesday's 1-0 home loss to Leyton Orient means Chester will head to troubled Dagenham & Redbridge tomorrow six points from safety.

But the spirited performance against much-improved Orient, and the rousing 3-1 win at home to Eastleigh which preceded it, has given supporters a glimmer of hope that Marcus Bignot's boys could yet beat the drop.

And goalkeeper Sam Hornby has no doubt that, despite the club's off-the-field worries, they can achieve that.

"Everyone's working hard behind the scenes Monday to Friday and hopefully we can change the recent run of results and turn them into wins," said Hornby, who is on loan at Chester from League Two Port Vale.

"It's six points at the end of the day, it's two wins and if we get can them, anything can happen.

"Six points can be closed up really quickly, we have just got to concentrate on the Dagenham game and pick up three points."

The Blues have been given brilliant backing from the stands in the past two matches with the 1,935 crowd for the Orient encounter the biggest at the Deva since the derby defeat to Wrexham on November 8.

"It's almost become... I wouldn't say a carnival atmosphere at the last two home games, maybe not quite that, but there has certainly been an atmosphere," said Hornby.

"When you walk out and there is that atmosphere it's brilliant because it lifts your spirits and you want to go and really impress all the fans who are out there.

"Go back to Guiseley on Boxing Day, the atmosphere wasn't great, but nothing had been said about the club and what has happened at that point.

"Now everyone is sticking together, from the players on the pitch, behind the scenes and those who pay to come and watch, which is really important.

"It helps if the fans are behind us; it's a really big influence. You've got to accept their stick along with their applause. They pay their money to watch this club and they want to see good performances and results and if you'd don't get them, then they have the right to boo, not clap or whatever they see fit.

"To get them onside for these next (12) games is really important and hopefully it can get us over the line."