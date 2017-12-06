Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A glance at the Vanarama National League would seem to suggest that Chester FC are one of five teams locked in a fight for survival.

But that is not the case, according to a manager of a club who, on paper at least, should be nowhere near the danger zone.

Eastleigh (25) are four points clear of fifth-from-bottom Leyton Orient (21) and a commanding seven points ahead of Torquay United (18) and Chester (18), who occupy the relegation spots along with Guiseley (17) and Solihull Moors (16).

But, following their 2-0 defeat at table-topping Sutton United last Saturday, Richard Hill has made it clear they do face a battle to stay up.

The big-spending Spitfires have failed to win any of their last six league games and their boss has made it clear that if results do not improve, they could be sucked into the bottom four.

Hill said: "It's the worst I've seen since I came back to the club and probably the worst in my two spells here.

"Believe it or believe it not, we are now in a relegation battle after 23 games, there's no getting away from that.

"The next 23 have got to be better than the last 23 - and definitely better than the last 10.

"I look at myself in the mirror every day of the week - mostly between 2am and 6am. It's not a case of me blaming the players. We're all accountable and yesterday's (Saturday's) performance was not acceptable in any way, shape or form."

Eastleigh host play-off pushing Bromley this Saturday, Orient entertain new leaders Sutton, Torquay travel to inconsistent Tranmere Rovers, while Guiseley head to mid-table Ebbsfleet United.

Chester, of course, face a big basement battle at home to Solihull (3pm kick-off).