Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This has not been a season to remember for Chester FC fans.

Relegation from the National League, two managers sacked, off-field turmoil and a financial crisis have made 2017/18 a campaign of utter misery for the Blues faithful.

But amid the tumult and seemingly relentless bad news there have been silver linings, namely the emergence of the Blues of the future.

This season has seen academy prospects James Jones, Tom Crawford, Nathan Brown, Alex Downes, Cain Noble, Rhain Hellawell and Matty Thomson all make their senior debuts for the Blues.

Brown and Noble have both netted in front of the Harry McNally Terrace in recent weeks to bring some much-needed cheer to the Chester faithful.

But in the case of Jones and Crawford they have established themselves as key cogs in the Blues side, with the centre back Jones and midfielder Crawford both earning England C call-ups.

Jones was selected for England C's friendly win over Wales C last month while Crawford, who has made 16 appearances for Chester this season, has been picked by Three Lions boss Paul Fairclough for a friendly with an FA Ireland Amateur XI in Dublin next month .

For 18-year-old Crawford, from Blacon, it is recognition for some fine performances at the heart of the Blues midfield since the turn of the year, performances that have attracted the interest of clubs including West Bromwich Albion and Norwich City.

And Crawford's success is a source of immense pride for one man in particular.

(Image: Terry Marland)

Academy head coach Calum McIntyre, currently in caretaker charge of the managerless Blues until the end of the season, has overseen the development of Crawford ever since he came into the football club as a, much shorter, 15-year-old.

And McIntyre has tipped the midfielder for big things.

Said McIntyre: "Everyone at the club, and particularly the Academy, are delighted for Tom Crawford. There hasn't been many players to come through the Academy that are more popular than Tom.

"His ability out on the pitch is clear for all to see but there is a lot more to him than that. He spends one night a week working with the youngest age groups in the Academy and works with the club's Community Trust. He is a brilliant ambassador for what we do. It's another achievement for an Academy graduate on the back of everything else in the last twelve months. It's becoming quite surreal now."



"The coaches at the club are hugely behind him and it's no secret what I think of him on and off the pitch. Its magnificent to see him get this opportunity and I'm really, really proud of him. I doubt I'm the only one that's booked their flights to Dublin to get right behind him. He is going to have a really bright future in the game and I can't think of someone more deserving than him for the plaudits he is currently receiving."

Crawford and the non-league Three Lions will take on the Irish XI on Sunday, May 27 at Whitehall Stadium, Dublin.