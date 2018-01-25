Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It has been called the most important City Fans United (CFU) meeting since the famous one at the Guildhall in February 2010 that launched plans for the phoenix club that would become Chester FC.

And CFU members new and old attending tonight's meeting at the Blues Bar (Thursday, 7.30pm) have been told a 'full financial update' on the club's position will be provided.

Off-the-field events at the Swansway Chester Stadium in the past week have left supporters concerned.

Fans' favourite Tom Shaw was allowed to leave for lower-league Tamworth with manager Marcus Bignot later revealing it was because of 'financial restrictions placed on the club'.

Bignot then confirmed after Tuesday's 1-1 home draw with Hartlepool United, which moved the Blues within four points of safety in the National League, that the club is not in the position to activate clauses in players' contracts.

Then came the announcement that the CFU board had come to the decision to make the position of chief executive, occupied by Mark Maguire, redudant.

It is The Chronicle's understanding that the club is on course to post substantial losses for the financial year if it does not continue to cut costs and raise funds.

The picture is set to become clearer this evening.

David O'Toole, who is a director on the CFU board, posted a message to fans on Twitter last night (Wednesday).

It read: "Tomorrow's CFU meeting, taking place in the Blues Bar at 7.30pm, is critical and I urge everyone to attend.

"A full financial update on our situation will be given, our plan to correct this, and importantly, we will be asking if you can help us to improve our club.

"Questions need to be asked, and answered. A reflection on our purpose, our direction and our desire for our club's future must be agreed as a collective, not as the opinion of one singular board or person. Those thoughts, though, are for the end of this season, when time affords us that opportunity; our task now is to get the club through to that point.

"To survive, tough decisions have been made, and will continue to be required to be made, in order to rectify the situation. Decisions may cause unrest and uncertainty amongst the fan base, but they have been, and will be, made with the sole interest of our club at heart.

"The situation is unacceptable, and by being on the board, I bear responsibility for it and I'd like to take the opportunity to apologise to you. It's worth noting, that though I've argued, disagreed and been frustrated for most of my short time on the board, I have no shortage of admiration and respect for those who have stepped up alongside me. They and I only ever acted in a manner which we each believe is correct for our club.

"Tomorrow night is a chance to lay our differences aside. This isn't my club. This isn't the board's club. This is everyone's club, and right now, the club needs everyone.

"Move forward, we must."