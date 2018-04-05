Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Gary Roberts believes Chester FC will struggle to get a better manager at the helm than Marcus Bignot.

Bignot will not have his contract with the crisis-hit Blues renewed at the end of the season with the club's board deciding a fresh approach is needed for next season, one that will almost certainly be spent in the National League North.

But despite Bignot being unable to save Chester from relegation, midfielder Roberts says that the current boss is one that will be hard to replace.

“He’s one of the best, if not the best manager I’ve worked under," said Chester-born Roberts, who arrived at the club in January.

"His tactics are spot on, the way he sets you up day-in, day-out, you know what you’re doing. It’s a massive loss for the football club. If they bring anyone in better than what we’ve had then it’ll be some manager.

"He’s given the lads every opportunity. He’s put in so much work on and off the pitch for the club and for the boys and every game we go out, we’re set up off and on the ball. “He’s been a credit to all the lads and it’s great credit to him for bringing me in and giving me a chance. One of the best I’ve worked under.

“He’s given me a shot at it, not just me but all the lads he’s brought in. He’s given me a chance to play for my hometown and I’m gutted he’s not going to be here after the end of the season.

“It’s a massive miss for the club and you’ll see the consequences of that and what will happen for the remainder when he’s not here, because you are going to struggle to bring anyone better in, I think from any level of football from League Two downwards.”

And with Bignot's impending departure Roberts, 31, admits he does not know what the future holds for himself.

He added: “I’m here getting paid to play football for the club that I love.

"For myself I don’t quite know where I go from here. The money situation isn’t a problem to me, I’m just here to work hard, show what I can do on and off the pitch. I’m here to work hard and wear that shirt with pride.”