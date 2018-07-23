Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC 's National League North campaign gets underway a fortnight on Saturday and Blues bosses Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley are well aware of the need to add a striker to their ranks.

The Blues managers have been stifled in their bid to bring in a striker so far and insist that they will not sign forwards 'for the sake of it' and are prepared to wait to land their preferred targets.

Chester had been close to securing the services of a forward from a National League club towards the end of last week but have found their efforts to get the deal over the line frustrated.

The managers haven't given up hope of resurrecting the deal but they are already working on other targets should that not come to pass.

"We thought we were close with one but then we were told that they may be a fee involved and that has changed things," said Johnson.

"We know what we have left in the budget and we have to be smart with how we spend it and it may be a case of playing the waiting game. We aren't going to be signing players for the sake of it. There are a lot of strikers out there but it is a case of signing the right player who can make a difference and fits in with how we want to play here.

"It's a busy couple of days ahead for me and Bernard and we'll be spending a lot of time on the phone and trying to see what options we have. But there is no panic about the situation and we have some great options in the final third. You look at the likes of Matty Hughes, Dan Mooney, George Green and Craig Mahon - all creative players that carry a threat.

"Then there is young Lloyd (Marsh-Hughes) who has been superb in pre-season. We know we need to address the situation and we are in the process of doing so. We have to make sure the signings we make are the right ones, though."

One striker who Chester continue to run the rule over is former Plymouth Argyle and Oldham Athletic forward Deane Smalley, with the 29-year-old having pleased the managers since coming in on trial at the beginning of pre-season.

He and the trialist striker from a League One side who featured as a second half substitute will both get another run out when the Blues play host to Morecambe at the Swansway Chester Stadium on Tuesday night (7.30pm).