Chester FC striker Ross Hannah dedicated his goal to his family and his late Nan after ending a tough week on a brighter note.

Hannah netted a second half goal in Chester's FA Trophy success over AFC Fylde , where the Blues eventually triumphed 5-4 on penalties after ending all square at 2-2 after extra time.

And while the goal continued Hannah's hot streak in front of goal with his fourth goal in his last five games, it was an especially poignant moment for the striker having lost his Nan at the age of 96 just 48 hours earlier.

Said Hannah, who also scored in the penalty shoot-out: "It was an important goal for me today because I lost my Nan on Thursday, she passed away at 96 so it was an important goal and was nice to get that for the family.

"I thought about not playing but it helps take your mind off things."

The success over Fylde continues a strong start to a crucial December for Marcus Bignot's Blues.

And Hannah says that the break following the dismal 4-0 loss to Dagenham & Redbridge last month has done the side the world of good.

"We were delighted," he said. "After the game last week we wanted to continue that, even though it is not in the league it is a cup game and we wanted to build on last week and get the win, which we did eventually.

"From the break that we had we have moved forward quite a bit from the Dagenham game. We realised that was a disappointing performance and we had words and we had meetings and we had a little bit of a team bonding thing together and it has worked, you can see the difference in performances."

After a prolific spell for Chester last time around, Hannah has had to contend with niggling injuries during the early part of this season.

But the 31-year-old summer signing from Barrow now looks to be back to his best after an excellent display against the Coasters - and he feels like the Hannah of 18 months ago.

He said: "I do, yeah. Going from a season where I was playing and had a fantastic spell personally at Chester, to going to Barrow last year and it not really working out. When you don't play it does take you time, especially when you get a bit older.

"I've had a few niggles, come back and then had another break down. I feel I'm alright now. I got a bit of cramp tonight but I have got a week to recover now."