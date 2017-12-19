Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ross Hannah picked up his fifth booking of the season in Chester FC 's FA Trophy penalty shoot-out success over AFC Fylde .

That led Blues fans to fear that the in-form frontman will be suspended for Saturday's trip to FC Halfiax Town (3pm) with a one-match ban.

A look at the discipline section of the FA's website would appear to suggest that top-scorer Hannah will indeed have to sit out the Shay encounter.

But the club has confirmed to The Chronicle that the 31-year-old WILL be able to feature against Halifax.

That is because the cut-off point for five bookings came after Chester played their 23rd National League game of the season - which was the vital 1-0 home win over Solihull Moors on December 9.

Hannah stepped off the bench in that match to notch the 77th-minute winner and he then followed that up with an expertly taken goal in the Trophy clash with Fylde.

(Image: Terry Marland)

The former Bradford City and Grimsby Town forward has now scored four times in his last five games to take his tally for the term up to seven.

Blues boss Marcus Bignot is delighted with the form of Hannah, who returned to the club in the summer after a season with Barrow AFC.

Bignot said: "Ross is in a rich vein of form and that's going to be important for us. He's on fire at the moment in front of goal and long may that continue.

"We'll have to rest him up this week and look after him."

Hannah dedicated his goal against to Fylde to his late nan , who passed away, aged 96, two days hours before the first-round tie.

The cut-off point for five bookings is also good news for the likes of Kingsley James, who is on four cautions, and Lucas Dawson, John McCombe and Tom Shaw, who are all on three.