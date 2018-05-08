Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC have ended talks with former Leeds United manager Neil Redfearn over the vacant job with the Blues.

The 52-year-old was the chosen candidate following the interview process at Chester to find the successor to Marcus Bignot, but the on/off talks with Redfearn now appear to be formally over after the two parties were unable to reach an agreement over financials.

Since the end of last week Chester have turned their attentions to speaking with other potential candidates and it is understood that positive dialogue has been had with interested individuals who the club have approached.

"We are in the process of speaking with candidates now who have a high skill set, understand the situation and the ethos of the football club and we have already held some positive talks," said Blues director Andrew Morris, who is leading the search for the new boss.

"Talks with the successful candidate following interview haven't managed to progress and we have sought to now look elsewhere. It isn't a case of being back to square one and the aim is to bring about a resolution to the situation as soon as possible.

"This is a big appointment for the football club and one that we have to make sure is done right, and we have to be prudent financially. But we appreciate that the new manager needs as much time as possible and that there are things that need addressing so we are working very hard to get the right man in a soon as we can."

While Chester remain in the hunt for a new boss, one team they will be facing next season in the National League North have secured a new manager.

Liam Watson has returned to the helm at Southport for the third time as boss where he will be assisted by ex-Chester boss Jon McCarthy following the sacking of Kevin Davies.