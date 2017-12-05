Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC have once again added their support to the Big Yellow Self Storage Christmas Toy Appeal.

The Toy Appeal was launched last week and has already seen a large number of gifts donated which will be distributed to local children and family charities in time for Christmas.

Jeff Banks, business development manager at Big Yellow’s Chester store on Sealand Road, was delighted to have the support of the Chester FC Community Trust.

Banks, a former Blues director who was instrumental in the club’s reformation in 2010, said: “It’s great to have the club and Community Trust involved once again with the Toy Appeal.

“Whilst we’re all looking forward to Christmas with our families, some children and families are in a less fortunate position as the festivities get closer, so we really appreciate everyone’s effort to help provide toys and gifts for those who are underprivileged this Christmas.”

Jim Green, chief executive officer at the Chester FC Community Trust, said “We’re very pleased to be supporting Big Yellow’s Toy Appeal again and I’m sure our fans will get right behind it as they do every year.

“Christmas is a special time but sadly we know that for some it can very tough, too, and this is a small way for us to give something back to our community.

“We would encourage everyone who is able to buy an extra gift or toy this year to donate to do so and help make this year’s Toy Appeal the biggest yet.”

Donations can be dropped off at the Blues’ Swansway Chester Stadium up to and including Tuesday, December 19.

Donations will then make their way to the various local charities in time for the big day.

Big Yellow Chester are asking for donations of new toys and gifts for children aged 0-15 as well as the elderly.

One of the beneficiaries of the appeal this year is the Countess Charity, which looking for donations for both the elderly and the children’s ward.

For any further information, contact Big Yellow Chester on 01244 399993 or chester@bigyellow.co.uk, or contact Chester FC’s reception on 01244 371376.