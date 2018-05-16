Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

New Chester FC joint managers Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley are set to revert the Blues back to a part-time structure for next season's National League North campaign.

Following the 2-0 FA Cup fourth qualifying round defeat to Kidderminster Harriers last season , former Blues boss Marcus Bignot switched the club to full-time training in a bid to turn around their fortunes.

It was a move that was unable to turn around the tanker and the Blues saw their five-season stay in the National League come to an end last month.

The decision on whether or not the Blues would stay full-time, go part-time or adopt a hybrid between the two, was to be taken after discussions with the new management team, the City Fans United board told members at the last meeting in April.

And after the decision to appoint former Salford City managers Morley and Johnson on Tuesday , the part-time route, at least for the coming season, looks to be the preference for the duo.

"The full-time model is something that is not achievable with the budget. Fans want success and we want success and we have to be realistic with that," Morley said.

"We want to be full-time coaches, of course we do, however we understand the state the club is in financially and if we can come to some agreement where we are going to be a part-time, maybe hybrid basis where we are going to be two or three nights and maybe one morning that is the role me and Jonno will want to go down.

"We will work hard to attract the players that me and Jonno want to be successful next year and it is going to be that part-time/hybrid model where we can't expect lads to be coming in full-time on the budget we have who are 27 years old on the budget we have been given. The budget is not a bad budget - it's not a great one - but they have met us in the middle with it and we believe it is competitive. We believe we can use our skills to improve on that.

"If we get the results then people in Chester might start backing the club and in six months time the club might be in a better financial situation."

Morley and Johnson have signed two-year deals at the Swansway Chester Stadium.

And while the latter is on holiday for the next fortnight, plans had already been put in motion with regards to recruitment and Morley will pursue targets in the absence of Johnson, with a chance of movement before the week is out.

The duo could also be joined at Chester by coach Derek Egan, who worked with the pair at Salford. It is understood that even with the addition of another coach it would fall within the management budget set out initially for the backroom team.