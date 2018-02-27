Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC have set a new fundraising target of £150,000 after smashing through the £90,000 barrier in just four weeks.

The cash-strapped Blues issues an urgent plea for support at the end of January when it was revealed at the monthly members meeting of City Fans United (CFU), the supporters group that owns the club, that £50,000 was needed in the short-term in order for the club to survive .

That £50,000 was to enable the club to meet financial obligations up to the end of March, and since the revelations Blues fans and the wider football community have rallied around their club.

As well as donations made and items auctioned off, including Antoni Sarcevic's Conference North winners medal , various fundraising initiatives have brought thousands into the club.

An all-star game organised by broadcaster Colin Murray, former Liverpool and England striker Michael Owen and Blues director Jeff Banks raised a phenomenal £25,000 for the club as over 2,000 fans flocked to the Swansway Chester Stadium earlier this month to see an all-star team featuring the likes of Owen and Ian Rush take on a Chester Select XI that featured the likes of Ryan Lowe, Paul Carden and Iain Howard.

Blues legend and one-time CFU chairman Grenville Millington, along with Ed Jones and Mike Cartwright, completed a walk from Wrexham's Racecourse Ground to the Deva prior to the home clash with Leyton Orient, with their efforts raising around £7,000.

Then there was the youth team game in the days that followed revelations about Chester's financial crisis, where over 1,000 fans turned out to see the under-19s beat Gateshead in the National League Alliance Cup . The figure raised on that night was over £12,000.

The Blues have been able to bank £81,000 so far, and with monies still to be taken into account from various fundraising activities the total will be over £90,000 very soon.

But the club are keen not to rest on their laurels and have set a new target of £150,000 to help put the club back on a secure financial footing to allow them to move past their crisis. And there remains work to do on that front.

The efforts have gone a long way to ensuring the short-term future of the club, although the need remains to cut costs on the wage bill and to move on the highest earners on two-year deals as soon as possible, and next year's budget is likely to be considerably reduced regardless of what division the relegation-threatened Blues are playing in.

Chester received £22,500 from James Alabi's summer move to Tranmere Rovers , an issue settled at a tribunal earlier this month, but that money had already been budgeted for at around the £25,000 mark.

There is also the next instalment of the Sam Hughes money from his summer move to Leicester City that will be arriving in the coming months. The club had mooted the possibility of allowing the Foxes to buy out the sell-on clause on Hughes's deal but thanks to the efforts in fundraising it appears that this is now off the table. A move for the defender in the future, and given the current market, could prove enormously beneficial to the football club further down the line.

Chester fans will have the opportunity to quiz the new-look CFU board, which elected Simon Olorenshaw as chairman on Monday evening , about the financial situation, the fundraising initiatives and what the various working groups have been up to on Thursday, March 1 (7.30pm) when the CFU hold their monthly meeting at the Blues Bar at the Swansway Chester Stadium.