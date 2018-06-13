Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Chester FC XI will be taking on Blacon Youth and Chester Nomads next month as part of their pre-season preparations.

A Blues side made up mainly of Academy players will head to Chester Boughton Hall to take on Nomads on Thursday, July 12 (7pm kick off) before making the trip to Cairns Crescent on Wednesday, July 18 (7pm kick off) to take on Cheshire League Division Two side Blacon.

While the Blues squads for the games are likely to be dominated by Academy players there is the chance of some first-team involvement, with Blacon hoping that hometown midfielder Gary Roberts will be able to play some part in the game.

At Blacon the club will be marking the clash with the Blues by having a BBQ, bouncy castle for children and a raffle with a chance to win a signed Chester shirt.

On their Facebook page, a Blacon Youth statement read: "Both of the club's have the community at heart and we want to celebrate that.

"Ourselves, along with Chester, would love to show Blacon how important community togetherness is and urge you all to come down, enjoy the atmosphere and support both clubs before we go into our respective seasons looking for silverware."

Chester's youth team will head to Flint Town United on Thursday, July 26, to for a pre-season clash at Cae-Y-Castell.

Meanwhile, Ryan Dobson, who captained Chester's Academy side to five trophies last season, has joined North West Counties side Runcorn Town.

Dobson wasn't offered professional terms with the Blues but joins up with former Chester scout Chris Herbert at Runcorn.