The future of Chester FC 's young players remains in good hands.

After a season that saw the Academy lift no less than five trophies, including the National League under-19 Alliance Cup at Walsall last month, the Blues have secured the long-term future of head coach Calum McIntyre.

The 24-year old, who took caretaker charge of the first-team for the final three games of last season following the sacking of Marcus Bignot, has been, along with his support staff and principal youth sponsor Ian Swettenham, the driving force behind the phenomenal success of the club's youth set-up.

Most recently, Academy graduate Tom Crawford secured a move to League Two side Notts County for an undisclosed fee, following on from Sam Hughes' move to Leicester City 12 months earlier. Both credited McIntyre for his influence in their development.

And Chester look set to be able to benefit from more Academy success stories in the future after sealing one of their most important bits of business of the summer.

"We've achieved so much within the Academy so far but it really is just the start," said McIntyre.

"We have produced 10 professionals in four years, one of which has progressed to the Premier League and another into the Football League. We currently have six graduates in the first team squad and we have clinched a National Championship.

"The best is yet to come and Its my job to deliver it. I can't wait. It's time to get excited."

Four members of last season's Academy squad - Iwan Murray, Matthew Thomson, Rhain Hellawell and Alex Downes - have all penned professional deals for the coming season with Bernard Morley and Anthony Johnson's first-team squad.