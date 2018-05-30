Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jeff Banks hopes that season ticket sales will really start to move once Bernard Morley and Anthony Johnson’s Chester FC revolution gets underway.

The Blues have sold around 300 season tickets so far for next season’s National League North campaign, with the club aiming to break through the 1,000 mark before the new campaign comes around.

There was much apathy surrounding the club last season after a miserable performance on the field that ended in relegation from the National League and the financial crisis that was laid bare in January of this year.

But the appointment of Morley and Johnson, the duo who won the National League North with Salford City last season, and the substantial planned investment in the Blues by businessman Stuart Murphy has seen the mood lift around the club.

And City Fans United director Banks hopes that season tickets will be flying out once the summer recruitment starts in earnest.

“I think some people do wait on that and like to see some signings before they start to part with their money for a season ticket,” said Banks.

“We’re hoping that when Bernard and Jonno start making those signings that we will see plenty more being sold.

“But in order to boost the budget and get more signings in it helps us to have season tickets sold, so hopefully that will really pick up in the coming days and weeks.”

The Blues sold over 1,000 for last season’s National League season.

But a miserable campaign tested the patience of even the most ardent Blues fan and attendances suffered badly.

But with a more positive outlook for the football club ahead of the new season, the Blues remain confident they will hit last season’s target.

“We would love to do that and that is very much what we are aiming for,” said Banks.

“One thing we are finding is that we have had quite a lot of people buying season tickets for the first time, which is excellent. We had around 40 on an afternoon earlier this week from renewals and first-time season ticket holders.

“We sold just over 1,000 last season and if we can get around that this season then that would be great.”

Banks also confirmed that the club’s Fan Engagement Working Group (FEWG) were looking at ways to improve the match day experience next season, including a match day ‘mobile app’.

“Mikey Rowe, one of our Group members, is working on an app that will help fans engage with the club on a match day,” said Banks.

“Things like voting for your man of the match, sending Cleggy messages to read out on the Tannoy and linking to news and stories about the club will all form part of it hopefully.

“We have plenty of other things we are working towards as well.”