Chester FC have revealed their choice of home shirt for next season.

At the monthly City Fans United (CFU) meeting, the supporters group that owns the football club, next season's home shirt was displayed to the members in attendance.

With Chester still bound by contractual obligations the kit will once again be made by Puma and will feature prominently the logo of main sponsor MBNA on the front, although the colour of the logo may be subject to change.

The initial plan had been to put the choice to a vote of CFU members, but with deadlines tight with the supplier and the two alternatives all blue and all white, the CFU board made what chairman Simon Olorenshaw described as an 'executive decision' in the best interests of the club.

After having encountered problems with stock of adult shirts with the current strip, the Blues have opted for a non-bespoke kit to ensure they can order new stock as and when it is needed.

This season's away strip will remain for another season.