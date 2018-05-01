Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC are still yet to reach an agreement with their preferred candidate from those interviewed over the managerial vacancy at the club.

The Blues remain in discussion with the individual but no deal has yet been reached, with the sticking point understood to be financial.

Chester have made their best offer and remain hopeful of clinching their chosen man but, with tight resources, have indicated that they will not be prepared to wait for much longer and will look at other options should the deal not transpire.

But that does not necessarily mean that the club will go back and simply offer the job to those who were unsuccessful in the recruitment process.

The Chronicle understands that the club would be prepared to look into approaching potential candidates should they feel they would be the correct fit for the football club.

Chester are now likely to set a deadline for any agreement with their preferred candidate. And while financial prudence remains at the forefront of the club's mind given their limited resource, an inspiring appointment is something that will be key when it comes to engaging with a fanbase that has become increasingly disconnected and disillusioned over the past 18 months or so.