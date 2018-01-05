Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Reece Hall-Johnson has held 'positive' talks about extending his spell at Chester FC.

But the on-loan Grimsby Town full-back must now wait to see if the Blues are able to loosen the purse strings.

Hall-Johnson is set to return to League Two outfit Grimsby in the middle of this month.

But there looked to be no chance of him making a swift return to Chester after Marcus Bignot said after the 1-1 draw at Guiseley that he would not be able to re-sign his loan players.

However, Blues boss Bignot revealed at his weekly press conference on Thursday that may not be the case after all.

It would certainly be a boost to supporters if Hall-Johnson was to be retained.

The 22-year-old has become a fan favourite during his 10 games for the club.

And, despite Chester's struggles, Hall-Johnson has enjoyed his time at the Swansway Chester Stadium.

He said: "I'm playing here and I'm really enjoying it. I just want to win a few more games so we can get out of the hole we're in.

(Image: Terry Marland)

"I'd be gutted if I left on this note in January - as in the position we're in. I'd genuinely be disappointed.

"I spoke to gaffer (Bignot) last week about looking to stay and if he wanted me to stay.

"I think he was quite positive about wanting me to stay but he said he didn't know the budget and if we're able to do it.

"So, for now, we're just playing it by ear."

The Blues missed the chance to cut the gap to safety to six points when a last-gasp equaliser ensured they had to settle for a share of the spoils at relegation rivals Guiseley.

Hall-Johnson labelled the goal a 'killer' and said it left the players feeling 'awful' heading into the dressing room, where midfielder Paul Turnbull admitted this week there were heated exchanges.

But Hall-Johnson insists the squad is united going into Saturday's trip to Ebbsfleet United (3pm).

"The boys have got a good spirit, we know what we've got to do, we know it's going to be a massive battle, and it's going to be hard, but we're willing to stick together and see where it takes us," said the former FA Youth Cup winner with Norwich City.

"Gaffer is pushing us on and gaffer is confident we can do it, which keeps us confident, so we're going to give it all we've got."