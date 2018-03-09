Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Welcome to episode 13 of The True Blue, our Podcast discussing all things Chester FC.

It's been a short while since episode 12 - and it's safe to say a lot has happened since then.

While enough funds have been raised to keep the club going until the summer at least, a lot more works needs to be done to ensure the Blues will be competitive next season, whatever division they are in.

Sadly, it looks increasingly likely that it will be in National League North after a third straight defeat left Marcus Bignot's side six points adrift of safety going into the cross-border derby at Wrexham.

Can Chester pull off the most unlikely of victories on Sunday?

And, now that the club's immediate future has been secured, what happens next?

They are just two of the questions Chronicle sports reporter Dave Powell and Paul Wheelock, alongside Dee 106.3 presenter Shane Pinnington, try to answer in our latest pod.

