What a difference a week can make in football.

It's seven days since the potential 'substantial' investment in Chester FC from entrepreneur Stuart Murphy was revealed, a development that could be a game changer for the football club should it come to pass.

Then on Tuesday we had the appointment of former Salford City duo Bernard Morley and Anthony Johnson as joint-managers in a move that has been welcomed by much of the Blues fan base.

And then we had the stunning success of the Chester under-19s as they claimed the National League Alliance U19 League Cup with a 3-0 success over FC Halifax Town at Walsall to round off a good week for the football club.

Good news has been in short supply these last 18 months or so.

And after all the doom and gloom, the relegation and the financial crisis, there is finally some positive vibes around the place.

Dave Powell is joined by Chronicle sports writer John McDougall, Dee 106.3's Shane Pinnington and Chester FC Community Trust chief executive Jim Green to discuss all the goings on over the past week.

