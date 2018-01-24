Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The most important meeting since the Guildhall?

That is how some Chester FC fans have described tomorrow night's City Fans United (CFU) at the Swansway Chester Stadium (7.30pm) where it is expected that the extent of the financial difficulties affecting the club will be laid bare.

Ahead of the meeting former CFU director Jeff Banks dropped in for a chat and to share his thoughts on what should come next.

And we also discussed Tuesday night's draw with Hartlepool United and focused on some of the positives to come out of it, particularly the performances of James Jones and Tom Crawford.

