Chester FC chief executive Mark Maguire is to leave the club.

With the Blues facing financial struggle the City Fans United (CFU) board have opted to make the role of chief executive redundant and Maguire will depart the club in April.

Maguire formerly held roles at Hull City and Stockport County and arrived at the club in June 2016.

The CFU board, who hold their monthly meeting at the football club tomorrow night, have decided that the role is no longer viable in what they have described as a 'difficult and challenging commercial environment'.

A CFU statement read: "Over the last few weeks the Board, along with a number of key stakeholders, have been reviewing the way that City Fans United and Chester Football Club operate from a business perspective in what is currently a difficult and challenging commercial environment.



"The outcome of these conversations have led to a refocusing on the volunteer values and ethos associated with our founding years as a fan owned football club. Therefore the board has decided that volunteers and working groups should take up a more active role

"Associated with this review, and the subsequent impact on operations, the decision has been made by the board to make the role of Chief Executive Officer, occupied by Mark Maguire, redundant.

"As with all such situations the club will follow the correct legal and contractual processes and will part on the best of terms with Mark Maguire in April 2018."The Board would like to acknowledge the significant work and contribution Mark has made to the Club since 2016, in particular his professionalism and development of close working relationships with a number of strategic partners."As the Club now re-focuses back on to the values and ethos that makes us unique, a number of new working groups will be launched and communicated to all in the coming weeks to support this process."

The Chronicle understands that the club are on course to post substantial losses at the end of the current financial year unless costs can be cut.